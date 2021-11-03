The Alpha 0.3 update is already available!

Hello players!

We are pleased to inform you about the release of the next big update, it is already available.

New mechanics:

Added a head rupture from a shot, weak enemies occur immediately, stronger ones have a chance of a head rupture and instant death.

Improved lighting on the stages.

We have finalized the search for a way on the Japan stage.

Increased the height of the zombie attack, now you can't hide in small cars.

Changed the balance of the game.

Added a small mutant spider.

Added ambient sounds to the Megapolis map.

Update content:

Fixed a bug with turrets turning, now they shoot at enemies, even if they are below the turret.

Turrets are no longer trying to shoot enemies through objects.

Fixed the zombie hanging problem.

Fixed many minor bugs.

Fixed a bug with infinite ammo when re-installing weapons.

Fixed a bug with the endless purchase of improvements.

Now we are simultaneously working on creating new characters for the joint game and on the mechanics of the joint game itself. We will periodically write news about the stages of work.

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!