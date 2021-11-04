Workshop Update Coldfix

First of all...

Thank you for your patience and all the feedback on the modding guides! We are constantly reflecting on your feedback and adding more info to places that are not explained well enough. And we will continue doing that until the guides are easy to follow and clear for everyone.

So if you ever get stuck on some step, don't hesitate to post into the modding-help channel in our Discord (and tag Tomas#9155, he specifically requests that) or in the Workshop forum. And please always mention the guide you have an issue with and which section. It will help us a ton!

Patch Notes

Main Game Fixes

Added Mod info window when loading saves (it informs you about the differences between mods set in main menu, and mods set in the save file)

Steam launch dialog on Linux allows you to choose between OpenGL and Vulkan

"Load game" menu now shows settings and delete buttons above each save (it used to show only when you hovered over them)

Improved player's jumping, giving you a better chance to escape from spots where you'd previously stay stuck

Fixed multiple issues where you'd get stuck in spectator view above the submarine when loading a save

Fixed broken armor equipping animation

Fixed issues where mods caused connection problems in multiplayer games

Fixed issue with the Captain not having a proper dress code for the Halloween event

Fixed wrong order of the new dragon and skeleton decals for paint jobs

Steam Workshop

Added new tags: starter, design, visual

Starter tag - Used for any mod, that affects the starter drillships (starter drillship = the first drillship you capture in the game after completing the first few quests for the Captain)

Design tag - Used for mods that adjust devices in the starter drillships

Visual tag - Used for mods that change paint jobs of the starter drillships, for example, a mod that would give a starter drillship a dragon paintjob

Mod SDK Fixes

All creation scenes are now automatically duplicated and available for modders

Duplicated creation scenes have the option to be reset to the default state when Mod SDK gets a new update (this is optional)

Mod Guide Fixes

In general we added and keep adding more information to all Captains modding guides based on your feedback

The guides are being constantly tested, and any reported issue is being reflected

New Captain Mod

Blind Cogs - COGs are blinded from constant work in dark caves with super bright lava. It is almost impossible for them to spot you unless they are fired upon, or damaged in any other way. If that happens, they will charge in the direction of incoming fire and fight back!

Wrap up

That's it for now folks! Once again, if you get stuck somewhere in one of the modding guides, don't hesitate to reach out to Tomas on Discord or post in the Workshop forum (+ mention the guide and section).

If you have any questions, suggestions, or concerns, post them in the comments below. Stay tuned on our socials for sneak peeks from the next update. And as always...

Have a blast y'all!

Rich and the team

