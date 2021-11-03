 Skip to content

Tabletopia update for 3 November 2021

It's bubble tea for two!

Build 7650798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Boba Mahjong is a 2-player mahjong variant card game using set collection and rummy mechanics.



In the game, players create sets of three cards during their turn. After creating a set, the player keeps one of the cards as an ingredient card. When a player has five sets of ingredient cards, the round ends. Players will use the best six ingredients to make their boba drink and collect points based on the freshness, smoothness, complexity, and presentation of their drink.



The game will continue for several rounds until a player has 30 or more points, and the player with the most points wins the game!

**Coming soon to Kickstarter!

Play it now on Tabletopia!**

View more data in app history for build 7650798
