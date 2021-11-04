Ver. 1.5.0.0 - Graphics Tablet Update

Hey there!

Again, long time no see, but this pause has been justified — we’re coming back with a very handy feature many of you have been looking forward to. Well, okay, there’s probably no point in keeping it a mystery since it’s all in the title, so let’s just make it 100% clear: SuchArt now officially supports graphics tablets, yay!

A few words about tablet support

So, we’ve added tablet support with two different possible behaviours: “Basic” or “Advanced”, to choose according to your preferences. Using a tablet allows for more precise control of your brushes, and supports pressure for most of the tools!

Other changes

The different MyManager modes (to receive more or less commissions) can now last much longer

Looking up or down doesn’t slow down your movement anymore

Fixes

You cannot get your PetBot stuck in the trash compactor anymore!

Fixed/Improved using some precise brushes could leave a stroke of paint instead of a dot on some specific angles

Fixed picking paint from palette on a portable paint dispenser was a bit buggy

Fixed some rare potential crashes

Minor changes to the keyboard/controller choice popup. This might prevent some issues for some players.

And that’s it for today! Make sure to try using your tablet in SuchArt and share your results and feedback with us. Also, don’t forget about the contest we’re running together with our friends from LEAP Games — that actually might be the perfect occasion to get your tablet out.

Finally, there's a HypeTrain Digital Publisher Sale going on until Nov 8, during which you can grab SuchArt and many other awesome titles with great discounts — go check it out!

And now that’s definitely it, I swear. Have a beautiful day, and may the inspiration be with you!