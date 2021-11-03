Screen Scaling Fix

Hey everyone!

Through a discussion post, a player informed me they were experiencing screen scaling issues with the game. When clicking away, even in fullscreen mode, the visible area for the game would shrink and large black borders would surround the gameplay area.

Seems it was related to the type of scaling it does, since Kedemara runs higher than the engine's default resolution and in widescreen. The previous mode did a sort of integer scaling, where the current one it's been changed to will scale the image in smaller increments. I cannot attest to how smoothly the game will scroll and run in this mode (or if it will make any meaningful difference), but this issue should be fixed now.

The build for it is live now and I tested it myself, everything should be in order. Please continue to let me know if you guys experience any issues and I will assist as soon as possible!

Thank you for playing!