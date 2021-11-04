 Skip to content

Space Haven update for 4 November 2021

Space Haven Alpha 13 - Version 0.13.4 Released as Stable.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes
  • Modified Crew Member skills menu graphically.
  • Fixed Research Workbench bug allocating too many resources towards experiments.
  • Fixed bugs.

There was a bug with the Research Workbench allocating too many resources related to experiments. This should now be fixed and hopefully all is working well. The newest version is now 0.13.4.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update! =)

