Update: v0.13 Released!

Welcome Soldiers!
After many hours of development, investigation and testing our latest expansion is ready for release! Operation III: Canada’s 100 Days will introduce new factions and fields of battle for them to fight over. Building on the character equipment of the BEF, the CEF brings new additional, unique weaponry.
This content expansion will include 2 new maps with additional gameplay layers to existing maps.
Gameplay
New
Added new suppression system
Added music to the deployment screen
Added commander telephones to all spawn points
Added new scoring system (work in progress)
Individual Player Score
Objective Score
Objective Captures
Objective Defense
Objective Offense
Teamplay Score
Ability Score
Ammo supplied
Revives
Healing
Construction
Section Cohesion
Combat Score
Incapacitations
Kills
Deaths
Kill/Death Ratio
Longest Shot
Headshots
Longest Kill Streak
Melee Kills
Melee Blocks
Support Weapon Kills
Grenade Kills
Section Score
Section Cohesion
Objective Captures
Objective Defenses
Changes
Assault
Added auto scaling capture point sizes to assault capture points
Reduced the amount of main spawn groups on most assault layers from 2 to 1
Increased the distance between spawn groups and the active capture point on assault layers to roughly 200m
Adjusted assault game mode times for new capture points
Reduced capture points on most Assault layers to one
Reduced staging phase time on assault from 180 seconds to 120 seconds
Added automatic spawn point selection (should default to section leader or rally if available, main spawn group if not)
Adjusted commander’s off-map support ability costs:
Artillery 150 to 250
Chlorine Gas 125 to 120
Smoke 100 to 80
Added Karabiner 98 AZ to Rifleman 02 role for German Empire
Added RSC 1917 to Rifleman 02 role for French Republic (Late War)
Added spawn auto-selection system in Firefight
Adjusted assault game mode times for new capture points
Adjusted SL kit unlock order, first SL kit variant is a revolver, second SL kit variant (unlocked at 3 players in section) is a semi-auto pistol (or revolver with extra grenade depending on faction), third SL kit variant (unlocked at 6 players in section) is bolt-action rifle
Adjusted unlock requirements for assault & grenadier - melee assault available with 3 player in section, alternate assault kit available with 6 players in section - grenadier role available with 6 players in section (down from 8)
Disabled weapon overheating for heavy machine guns. It never triggered but was running in the background.
Enabled the option to bolt during a sprint
Increased exhausted penalty modifier from 0.75 to 0.85 (reduces the severity of being exhausted)
Increased global horizontal sway from .25 to .65
Increased global vertical sway from .25 to .45
Increased ground friction from 3 to 8
Increased hurt stamina regen rate from 8 to 10
Increased max walk speed crouch from 180 to 200
Increased max walk speed prone from 88 to 100
Increased stamina drain from focus aim from 16 to 27.5
Increased visibility of muzzle flashes
Reduced the amount of Command Points that are given for objective capture on Frontlines and Firefight
Reduced damage multiplier on upper arm and upper thigh body parts from 1.0 to 0.9 to mitigate the number of one-hit kills
Removed camera rotation while leaning
Reduced max walk speed from 323 to 300 for all roles except:
Light Machinegunner role max walk speed reduced to 280
Assault role max walk speed unchanged at 323
Reduced stamina penalty for sprinting in all stances from 16 to 14
Removed firearms from Assault 01 role
Removed Signaller role phone deployable, updated role text for Signaller and commander role
Replaced frag grenades with smoke grenades on Rifleman kits
Unified the naming convention of engineer detachment to be Engineer, Sapper, and Engineer Officer
Fixes
Fixed HMG triggering suppression on friendly soldiers
Fixed being able to bolt a manual weapon while using a bayonet
Fixed melee from hitting unintended collision objects
Fixed iron sights not being lined up correctly for emplaced machine guns
Fixed section leader spawn not being created if the leader is alive when the section is created
Fix Commander Telephones from disappearing when a player creates/leaves a section
Factions
New
Added Early and Late War variants of Canadian Expeditionary Forces
Added Early War variant for German Empire, British Expeditionary Force, French Republic
Added the first iteration of Jäger Regiment (available on Vieil Armand)
Updated various character models to include new equipment pieces for added variation and authenticity
Changes
Added voice lines for section leader orders and call outs to all factions
Added situational voice lines, like throwing grenades or putting on a gas mask to all factions
Unified faction acronyms across gameplay layers AEF, BEF, CEF, HHF, GER, FR
Weapons
New
2nd Model Hand Ejector
BAR M1918
Berthier 1907/15
Hotchkiss 1914
Karabiner 98 AZ
M1895 “Potato Digger”
Modele 1897 75mm cannon
MP-18
Ross Rifle Mk. III
Ross Rifle Mk. III Sniper Variant
Changes
Added interpolated / smooth motion for emplaced weapons when not aiming down sights
Added slight deviation to ADS with LMGs
Adjusted bipod rotation to no longer allow players to hover over the ground
Adjusted bipod values so they are easier to deploy on uneven terrain
Improved Enfield 1917 animations
Improved Feldkanone 96 animations
Improved Lange Pistole 08 ADS fire animation
Improved line of sight offset for all rifles
Improved Madsen M1905 animations
Improved MG 08 animations
Improved QF-13 animations
Improved Vickers 1915 animations
Improved Vickers Mk I animations
Increased bolting animation speed for Lebel 1886 APX by 15% to bring it to the same standard as other weapons
Increased damage of M1916 Karabinergranate
Reduced hip fire deviation on Lange P08
Reduced recoil for Colt 1911
Reduced recoil for Lange Pistole 08
Reduced recoil for Pistole 08
Removed ADS zoom from light machine guns
Removed line of sight offset for equipable items, pistols and grenades
Fixes
Fixed 1911 hammer position during reload dry animation
Fixed Barbed Wire being destroyed by anything other than wire cutter
Fixed exit point of Vickers 1915 HMG being on top of the roof
Fixed grenade launcher projectiles doing direct impact damage
Fixed issue with overly bright Lewis muzzle particle effects
Fixed Lebel VB not playing any reload sounds
Fixed MG08 collision blocking leaning
Fixed Pistole 08 normal not having equip / unequip sounds
Fixed QF13 collision not rotating with gun
Fixed SMLE Mk. III dry firing sound missing
Fixed SMLE Mk. III reload dry duration
Fixed swing animation not being visible when an equipping melee and attacking
Maps
New
Added Vimy Ridge, Arras
Added Vieil Armand, Vosges
Changes
Updated Gameplay layers
Ansoncourt Assault 1915 GER vs FR
Ansoncourt Assault 1918 AEF vs GER
Ansoncourt Firefight 1918 AEF vs GER
Ansoncourt Frontlines 1915 FR vs GER
Ansoncourt Frontlines 1918 AEF vs GER
Cantigny Assault 1918 AEF vs GER
Cantigny Assault 1918 GER vs FR
Cantigny Frontlines 1918 AEF vs GER
Cantigny Frontlines 1918 FR vs GER
Chateau-Thierry Assault 1918 AEF vs GER
Chateau-Thierry Assault 1918 GER vs FR
Chateau-Thierry Frontlines 1918 AEF vs GER
Chateau-Thierry Frontlines 1918 FR vs GER
Combles Assault 1914 FR vs GER
Combles Assault 1916 BEF vs GER
Combles Frontlines 1914 FR vs GER
Combles Frontlines 1916 BEF vs GER
Frise Assault 1916 FR vs GER
Frise Assault 1918 BEF vs GER
Frise Firefight 1916 FR vs GER
Frise Frontlines 1916 FR vs GER
Frise Frontlines 1918 BEF vs GER
Poelcappelle Assault 1914 FR vs GER
Poelcappelle Assault 1915 CEF vs GER
Poelcappelle Assault 1917 BEF vs GER
Poelcappelle Firefight 1917 BEF vs GER
Poelcappelle Frontlines 1914 FR vs GER
Poelcappelle Frontlines 1917 BEF vs GER
Sechault Assault 1915 GER vs FR
Sechault Assault 1918 HHF vs GER
Sechault Firefight 1918 HHF vs GER
Sechault Frontlines 1915 FR vs GER
Sechault Frontlines 1918 HHF vs GER
Vieil Armand Assault 1915 FR vs GER
Vieil Armand Assault 1915 GER vs FR
Vieil Armand Firefight 1915 FR vs GER
Vieil Armand Frontlines 1915 FR vs GER
Vimy Ridge Assault 1914 GER vs FR
Vimy Ridge Assault 1915 FR vs GER
Vimy Ridge Assault 1917 CEF vs GER
Vimy Ridge Firefight 1917 CEF vs GER
Vimy Ridge Frontlines 1914 FR vs GER
Vimy Ridge Frontlines 1917 CEF vs GER
Zonnebeke Assault 1914 FR vs GER
Zonnebeke Assault 1914 GER vs FR
Zonnebeke Assault 1915 BEF vs GER
Zonnebeke Assault 1915 CEF vs GER
Zonnebeke Assault 1915 GER vs CEF
Zonnebeke Frontlines 1914 FR vs GER
Zonnebeke Frontlines 1915 BEF vs GER
Zonnebeke Frontlines 1915 CEF vs GER
Ansoncourt
Reworked various gameplay spaces and points of interest across the map
Added new minimap for Ansoncourt
Added more lights to Ansoncourt night layer
Fixed flare not being synchronized across players
Fixed mesh sticking out of the ground at C3-8-3
Fixed a bunker poking through the terrain
Fixed fire not dealing damage in Ansoncourt
Update surrounding terrain for Ansoncourt
Updated lighting and reflection values
Updated Ansoncourt foliage draw distance
Cantigny
Various fixes
Chateau-Thierry
Decreased size of decals on Chateau-Thierry
Combles
Reworked various gameplay spaces and points of interest across the map
Recalibrated night lighting so exposure values are more consistent with other lighting scenarios
Removed a section of the cover that was under the terrain
Fixed floating trees at C2-2-8
Frise
Reworked various gameplay spaces and points of interest across the map
Poelcapelle
Fixing black and white flickering on distant smoke columns
Various fixes
Sechault
Fixed floaters and gaps
Fixed floating trenches
Shooting Range
Renamed Shooting Ranges to properly display the name of the map on the HUD
Fixed decal sizes on shooting range
Zonnebeke
Added a crate to the bell portion of the church to prevent players from entering
Fixed exposed edge of a water plane at C3-7-5
Fixed terrain clipping into a bunker
Fixed wooden blockade under the terrain at C3-1-1
Reworked various gameplay spaces and points of interest across the map
Art
Fixed sounds not playing when hitting certain types of trenches
Color corrected face dirt texture
Improved character equipment shader
Updated farm cart models in some levels
Reduced left hand glitching when interrupting sprint during a reload
UI
Added a reload progress bar
Added new in-game scoreboard
Added new main menu
Added new multiplayer screen
Added new server browser
Added new training selection UI
Added sound effect when reload is complete
Add notification for when the max deployable limit is reached
Fixed not being able to right click on capture points on deployment map
Fixed section headings on spawn screen being incorrect after changing teams
Increased visibility of WIP message on HUD
Updated faction emblems
Updated nearby medic UI indicator
Optimization / General Fixes
Added double-sided collisions to trench pieces with corrugated metal
Fix Deployment Screen not showing the correct flag and not randomizing recruit soldier
Fixed a crash in spawn system related to players disconnecting while waiting to spawn
Fixed bridge material having no impact sound or particle effects
Fixed Commander Telephone receiving landscape decals
Fixed crash related to player ID not being registered correctly
Fixed crash related to ragdoll system
Fixed crash related to reloading misconfigured weapons
Fixed crash related to the VOIP system
Fix Deployment Screen from showing incorrect flag and kit when leaving section while spawned
Fixed desync for some weapon's equip animations
Fixed desync of melee damage traces between different clients
Fixed heavy fortification and sandbags showing as being built after joining a match in progress
Fixed issue with Respawn from the console causing a crash
Fixed missing physmat assignment in landscape layers and trench material
Fixed mud puddles having no impact sound or particle effects
Fixed M_WeaponMaster material not having metal physmat
Fixed narrow collision of bunker stairs asset
Fixed oversized collision on some tree assets causing collision issues
Fixed PhysMat_DryMudWall not producing hit effects
Fixed Physmat_Fabric using wood VFX when shot with rifle grenades
Fixed PhysMat_Head_Flesh absorbing rifle grenades
Fixed PhysMat_MetalHelmet absorbing rifle grenades
Fixed PhysMat_WoodNoPenetration hiding rifle grenade explosions
Fixed players being teleported up when emplaced weapons take damage
Fixed players not seeing other players' bipods being deployed
Fixed some deployables to use only one deployable state mesh instead of multiple single pieces
Fixed some emplacements not being damageable when in the unbuilt state
Fixed terrain texture issues on low-quality settings
Fixed weather system causing log error
Fixes to missing physmats on barrels and tree assets
Fix server default map is set to an invalid path causing a server crash
Improved collision on tunnel pieces
Improved collisions on bed props
Improved deployment screen performance
Improved LODs for rifle bayonets
Improved LODs for rifle SMLE MK III
Improved LODs for weapon animations
Improved shadow configurations for equipped items and weapons
Increased the height above the landscape at which the deployment menu spawns
Optimized birch tree LOD and impostors to counter overdraw in Ansoncourt
Optimized simplified collisions for windmill & damaged version
Potential fix for commander radio disappearing after using call-in
Reduced triangle count of some debris assets
Reduce puddle footstep volume to be more in line with the rest of the footstep sounds
Removed unnecessary character textures
Known issues
AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround
- Open following file:
C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
If the file doesn't exist, create it.
2. Add following lines at the end:
[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True
[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True
Combat Record / Personal statistics do currently not display the scores correctly
Personal awards are not granted correctly
Damage radius of field cannons will sometimes cause players to not be killed immediately
Some surfaces do not show impact effects. Damage should still apply
No. 20 Rifle Grenade uses placeholder sounds
Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or when playing on the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
VOIP widget role icon is not being displayed correctly
Infantry section members will see a SL ability icon in the bottom left screen
M1895 “Potato Digger” is called M1985 “Potato Digger”
Shooting Range for CEF vs GER loads HHF vs GER instead
Ansoncourt underground bunkers have lighting issues
Deploying LMG bipods on walls while prone can lead to players teleporting under the map
Changed files in this update