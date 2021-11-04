Primal Calling DLC & Free Content Update Patch Notes

Primal Calling DLC Trailer

Primal Calling DLC Content

The following content is only available if you purchased the Primal Calling DLC.Full detail of each class and feature can be found in the following article.

* **The Barbarian Class, with its 3 subclasses: **Path of the Berserker (SRD), Path of the Magebane (Solasta), Path of Stone (Community)

The Druid Class, with its 3 subclasses: Circle of the Land (SRD), Circle of Kindred Spirit (Solasta), Circle of Winds (Community)

The Half-Orc Ancestry

The Wanderer Background, with its brand new background quest located in Copparan

The following content is available to everyone for free.

* **Level cap increased from level 10 to level 12**, unlocking new class features as well as level 6 spells

Scars and Facial Paints customization options in character creation

customization options in character creation Tired of playing through the tutorial? You can now skip it!

Rebalanced (harder!) fight at the end of the campaign - prepare for a challenge!

- prepare for a challenge! New Campaign Creator Feature , allowing custom dungeons to be bundled together into a campaign with custom monsters, custom NPCs & merchants and custom items!

, allowing custom dungeons to be bundled together into a campaign with custom monsters, custom NPCs & merchants and custom items! New Town Exterior & Town Interior Environments for the Dungeon Maker

Primal Calling Community Video

Want to see what changed in more details? We have you covered!

Features & Improvements

* **Skip Intro is now available in the Campaign Selection Screen, **next to the difficulty setting. This will allow you to skip the tutorials and start in front of the tavern, with your quest log telling you to head to the Council

Added Caer Falcarn & Dun Cuin official custom campaigns to the Campaign Selection.

official custom campaigns to the Campaign Selection. All hairstyles & beard types are now available on every ancestry, with the exception of Dwarven beards (which remain exclusive to dwarves).

(which remain exclusive to dwarves). Added scars and facial paints in the character creator.

in the character creator. Arcane Recovery (Wizard) now works like in the Tabletop ruleset . Wizards rejoice!

. Wizards rejoice! Difficulty settings are now saved in your save files - you can now have multiple runs with different difficulty settings at the same time!

- you can now have multiple runs with different difficulty settings at the same time! Increased max level cap from level 10 to level 12.

Added the following level 6 spells to the game: Blade Barrier, Chain Lightning, Circle of Death, Disintegrate, Eyebite, Freezing Sphere, Harm, Heal, Heroes Feast, Sunbeam, True Seeing, Wall of Thorns.

Blade Barrier, Chain Lightning, Circle of Death, Disintegrate, Eyebite, Freezing Sphere, Harm, Heal, Heroes Feast, Sunbeam, True Seeing, Wall of Thorns. Added the following Druid spells to the game: Produce Flame (Cantrip), Shillelagh (Cantrip), Venomous Spike (Homebrew Cantrip), Flame Blade (Level 2), Heat Metal (Level 2), Moon Beam (Level 2), Spike Growth (Level 2), Call Lightning (Level 3).

Produce Flame (Cantrip), Shillelagh (Cantrip), Venomous Spike (Homebrew Cantrip), Flame Blade (Level 2), Heat Metal (Level 2), Moon Beam (Level 2), Spike Growth (Level 2), Call Lightning (Level 3). The final fight of the campaign has been made harder following player feedback and the increased level cap.

following player feedback and the increased level cap. You can now check a character's voice in their character sheet and change it at will.

Rebalanced Conjure Minor Elementals , which was just way too powerful - instead of 1 Skarn Ghoul, 2 Fire Jesters or 4 Wind Snakes, you will now only be able to summon 1 Skarn Ghoul, 1 Wind Snake or 2 Fire Jesters

, which was just way too powerful - instead of 1 Skarn Ghoul, 2 Fire Jesters or 4 Wind Snakes, you will now only be able to summon 1 Skarn Ghoul, 1 Wind Snake or 2 Fire Jesters Resistance to certain damage types shown in the Bestiary now have text when hovered to detail if there are exceptions (such as Resistance to Slashing except for Magic attacks)

to detail if there are exceptions (such as Resistance to Slashing except for Magic attacks) The extra D4 Roll granted by Bane, Bless & Guidance will now be displayed separately in the combat log (instead of being mixed with the other modifiers) as y'all thought those spells didn't work.

in the combat log (instead of being mixed with the other modifiers) as y'all thought those spells didn't work. Survival Checks linked to uncovering monster knowledge at the end of combat are now explained in the combat log.

at the end of combat are now explained in the combat log. Updated portrait background colors during combat and added new visual feedback when a character switches side

and added new visual feedback when a character switches side Using Action Surge after casting a spell should now allow you to cast another spell . Note that due to how the power is coded, it will only work if you cast a spell, use action surge and cast a second spell. If you use action surge and then attempt to cast two spells, it won't work.

. Note that due to how the power is coded, it will only work if you cast a spell, use action surge and cast a second spell. If you use action surge and then attempt to cast two spells, it won't work. When ambushed while asleep, party members will now wake up on their own after the second round of combat (as the party is surprised on round 1 already)

(as the party is surprised on round 1 already) The game will now allow you to choose which party member casts counterspell when multiple party members can do so.

when multiple party members can do so. Items that can't be sold at the merchant will now be greyed out when shopping . We also added an "Insufficient" text next to the cost if you're trying to sell items that are too cheap in small quantities.

. We also added an "Insufficient" text next to the cost if you're trying to sell items that are too cheap in small quantities. Wizards should no longer be able to give their spellbook to other party members (as it prevented them from preparing new spells and caused a lot of panic for newer players)

Campaign Creator & Dungeon Maker

* **Added the Campaign Creator Feature: **The Campaign Creator allows you to link multiple maps together in a single campaign file, and create custom monsters, NPCs, items and merchants to use in said campaign.

Note : Custom monsters, NPCs, items and merchants are not available in the standalone Dungeon Maker, as custom content is stored in a campaign file, not in a dungeon file.

: Custom monsters, NPCs, items and merchants are not available in the standalone Dungeon Maker, as custom content is stored in a campaign file, not in a dungeon file. Added Custom Monsters to the Campaign Creator: You will be able to select an existing monster from the Solastan bestiary and change its name, description, ability scores (warning: due to how our system works, ability scores only impact non-proficient saving throws), armor class, hit points, saving throws (overrides ability scores saving throws), skills and edit their attack (to hit bonus, number of attacks per turn, damage, damage type and conditions).

You will be able to select an existing monster from the Solastan bestiary and change its name, description, ability scores (warning: due to how our system works, ability scores only impact non-proficient saving throws), armor class, hit points, saving throws (overrides ability scores saving throws), skills and edit their attack (to hit bonus, number of attacks per turn, damage, damage type and conditions). Added Custom Items to the Campaign Creator: You will be able to select an existing item from Solasta and change its name, description, content (for documents like scrolls or books) and price. Further customization may be added in the future (such as changing the damage dealt for weapons or AC bonus for armors). Note: To avoid crashes, custom items are removed from the party if you export the characters at the end of a campaign, as each custom item is linked to a specific campaign.

You will be able to select an existing item from Solasta and change its name, description, content (for documents like scrolls or books) and price. Further customization may be added in the future (such as changing the damage dealt for weapons or AC bonus for armors). Note: To avoid crashes, custom items are removed from the party if you export the characters at the end of a campaign, as each custom item is linked to a specific campaign. Added Custom NPCs to the Campaign Creator: You will be able to select an existing NPC from Solasta and change their name and description. Note: Once inside the Dungeon Maker, you can also add banter lines to your NPCs (explained below)

You will be able to select an existing NPC from Solasta and change their name and description. Note: Once inside the Dungeon Maker, you can also add banter lines to your NPCs (explained below) Added Custom Merchant Inventory to the Campaign Creator: You will be able to create merchant inventory templates from scratch, adding individual items, quantities, if they restock or not (and how often they do), if the merchant offers detect magic / identify services, how much they overcharge (by default 10%) and how much they pay for items you sell (by default 70%).

You will be able to create merchant inventory templates from scratch, adding individual items, quantities, if they restock or not (and how often they do), if the merchant offers detect magic / identify services, how much they overcharge (by default 10%) and how much they pay for items you sell (by default 70%). Added new Roll Activator to the Dungeon Maker, which makes the party roll a saving throw, skill check or ability check to activate it.

to the Dungeon Maker, which makes the party roll a saving throw, skill check or ability check to activate it. Added new TIme Activator, which triggers after a certain amount of time passes.

which triggers after a certain amount of time passes. Added new Grant XP & Grant Item Gadgets , to go hand in hand with the Roll Activator

, to go hand in hand with the Roll Activator Activators are now compatible with more gadgets , such as traps and NPCs

, such as traps and NPCs Added new Exit & Teleport Gadgets, allowing to exit maps by interacting with the environment (such as a door), teleporting within the same map and selecting the destination of the party between multiple maps when leaving.

allowing to exit maps by interacting with the environment (such as a door), teleporting within the same map and selecting the destination of the party between multiple maps when leaving. Added Town Exterior environment for more urban encounters or a place to rest and trade goods after a long day of adventuring!

for more urban encounters or a place to rest and trade goods after a long day of adventuring! Added Town Interior environment to allow the party to actually enter taverns, inns and shops.

to allow the party to actually enter taverns, inns and shops. Added NPC Banter , allowing you to write banter lines for NPCs that will play when the party interacts with them.

, allowing you to write banter lines for NPCs that will play when the party interacts with them. Optimized item & monster list which could take a while to load when opened

which could take a while to load when opened Added minor improvements, such as adding a scrollbar to navigate more easily between maps and setting item quantity in chests instead of having to add the same item multiple times.

such as adding a scrollbar to navigate more easily between maps and setting item quantity in chests instead of having to add the same item multiple times. Fixed several bugs related to the Dungeon Maker, such as every lootpack being named CR0 Loot, the compass not always pointing north (why?!), incompatible elements not being removed when switching environment or area activators being impossible re-enable after being disabled once.

And for those who didn't get to see it yet, check out our Dungeon Maker Trailer! More features to come :)

Bug Fixes

* Optimized performance when multiple sources of light are active at the same time

Optimized saving to reduce / remove freeze time when an auto-save is being made

Poison applied through poison vials should now last until a successful constitution saving throw is made instead of automatically being removed after one round

Powerful cantrip will now only damage the intended target after missing when combined with Twin Spell Metamagic

Reduced spacing between Russian letters to avoid some menus going off-screen in rare cases

Removed the "Treasure" section from the bestiary as it wasn't in use

Removed the strange "Unhandled Double Clic" error message that would appear when you would double click a weapon slot

Sleet Storm condition tooltip no longer displays "Warning: Null Feature". Because it's not null. It's actually pretty great. Sorry, French joke.

Take aim now works properly. Long story short, it used to remove advantage & disadvantage… after the rolls were already made. Not so useful eh?

Slightly reduced the amount of barks when jumping

Sleet Storm will now properly remove the "On Fire" condition

The game no longer soft locks if a character dies by falling into a death pit during their own turn

The game will no longer freeze when an enemy under the effect of Dominate Person damages themselves. Stop hitting yourself!

Upcasting Vampiric Touch now properly increases the damage it deals on subsequent turns

Using Fast Hand (Thief Rogue) by opening the inventory instead of using the utility slot in the combat UI no longer uses your Main Action

Vampiric Touch now requires a melee spell attack in order to deal damage

Wall spells can no longer be cast in the air

You can no longer use a scroll of Magic Weapon on magical weapons

Young Green Dragons should now correctly use Poison Breath instead of Acid Breath, and Young Black Dragons should now correctly use Acid Breath instead of Poison Breath. I blame colorblindness for that issue

Being damaged under the effect of Slimy Doom (Contagion spell) now properly stuns until the end of the turn instead of the start of the turn.

Characters granting themselves temporary HP will no longer react as if they were being healed by an ally

Fixed Mountaineers not having advantage when shoving using their Bonus Action (Shield Push)

Child of the Rift Sorcerers will no longer trigger Rift Magic when casting cantrips. Since, you know, cantrips don't use spell slots.

Crafting should no longer go banana if you take the Master Enchanter feat while almost done crafting an item

Dead characters now keep being dead after a cutscene instead of playing their prone animation instead (while dead)

Decisive Strike (Battle Cleric) now correctly scales up at level 8.

Distant Spell Metamagic can no longer be used with Misty Step, which has a range of self anyway (it didn't even work, the game just yoinked a Sorcery Point for free)

Expeditious Retreat no longer grants you 2 bonus actions. 'Cause that's absolutely broken for a level 1 spell.

Fixed Main Menu sometimes changing color if you left the game in the middle of a cutscene

Fixed a bug that could crash the game if the Unknown Hero died

Fixed a bug that could happen when attacking multiple times in the same round with a thrown weapon

Fixed a bug that could occur when starting a long rest (or anything else that skips time) while trying to select a target with a spell at the same time

Fixed a bug where casting Faerie Fire on enemies could make them unable to target them. Ironic, considering what the spell is supposed to do.

Fixed a bug where enemy portraits would remain in the initiative bar even after dying

Fixed a bug where granting the same condition twice on a character could remove said condition instead of resetting its duration.

Fixed a bug where Summons and NPCs would also receive a share of XP at the end of combat, thus reducing the amount of XP gained by the party.

Fixed a bug with the interface when trying to smite after expending all your level 1 spell slots

Fixed a crash that could occur when spamming Inventory and End Turn shortcut in rapid succession while in combat

Fixed a faulty auto-save location towards the end of the campaign which would not have the correct quest progression saved

Fixed a freeze that could happen when a Sorr-Akkath Tshar would try to use its Legendary Resistance to turn a failed saving throw into a success

Fixed a freeze that could occur if you spammed the "Sort by Ancestry" button in the Character Selection Screen

Fixed a freeze that would occur when an enemy died from massive damage during their own turn

Fixed a issue that could happen when summoned units turned hostile

Fixed a potential quest flow break if you completed the puzzle without triggering the cutscene with the Baron in the basement of Copparan.

Fixed a rare bug where items could disappear if your character had above a certain number of items, put them for sale and swapped characters before actually selling them. Probably just the merchant going hippity hoppity your items are now my property or something.

Fixed a rare bug where scribing a spell could freeze the game

Fixed a rare bug where swapping a spell during level up as a Ranger could prevent you from completing your level up.

Fixed a rare freeze that could happen when summoned units disappeared

Fixed a rare freeze that could happen when trying to revive the crown bearer

Fixed a rare infinite loop that could happen if you broke concentration on Dominate Person while at the end of a combat.

Fixed a rare issue where scrolling through the inventory too fast could make it unresponsive

Fixed a rare issue where using a vendor to identify a magic item and switching to a different character inventory while clicking on items could allow you to CAST IT INTO THE FIRE! DESTROY IT!

Fixed a strange "Temporary Caption" text appearing when identifying magic items at your local merchant.

Fixed a strange bug where opening inventory multiple times during combat would make the lock icons of the locked equipment slots slowly drift towards the bottom left of the screen

Fixed a wall not actually existing in the Crown Room, which resulted in some Soraks going to hide inside that wall

Fixed a weird bug that would happen when casting Fly or Levitate on a flying creature, and then dropping concentration.

Fixed a weird bug where Soraks would gain an extra Blessing of Sorr Tarr buff icon every round (thankfully it was only the icon that stacked up, not the buff itself)

Fixed Advantage / Disadvantage tooltip sometimes not appearing properly when trying to attack an enemy

Fixed Aid tooltip showing instant instead of 8h

Fixed an error that could happen when casting Wind Wall directly on a large creature

Fixed an exploit when combining Mark of Fate (Domain of Oblivion Cleric) and Magic Missile, which could result in exponential amounts of necrotic damage. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Fixed an issue that could cause a long waiting time after a Redeemer would burrow and attack a party member.

Fixed an issue that could make sorting characters incorrectly in the Character Selection Screen

Fixed an issue that would occur when a cutscene teleports your character into a proxy spell that you casted earlier (such as Wall of Fire). Ooooh, toasty!

Fixed an issue when changing zones multiple times while having summoned units in the party

Fixed an issue when trying to Intimidate Angbi - the character selected was not always the one with the highest Intimidation score

Fixed an issue where the combat UI would remain visible during a cutscene if it triggered at the same time as the combat ended

Fixed Aura of Protection tooltip showing {0} bonus to saving throws

Fixed Badland Hunters being overly eager to rush in with their longsword instead of using their longbow

Fixed being able to lock your own party inside the Master's Manor by helping the slave escape, going inside the cell and closing all the doors. I mean come on, now you're just asking for it.

Fixed being able to Twin Cast Guiding Bolt, Annoying Bee & Dominate Person twice on the same target

Fixed Bestow Curse (Damage) target not taking additional necrotic damage when damaged by spells with no attack rolls (AoE spells, magic missile…)

Fixed Bestow Curse incorrect duration. Although battles rarely last longer than 1 minute in-game, slapping foes with 24h of extra spicy curse in exchange for a mere level 3 spell slot sounds a bit too good.

Fixed Bestow Curse sometimes making non-existent bonus D4 rolls appear in the combat log when rolling saving throws

Fixed characters with certain personality flags not properly triggering banters when getting healed

Fixed Draconic Sorcerer sometimes not gaining the proper damage type resistance at level 6

Fixed Finesse weapons sometimes using DEX instead of STR even if your STR bonus is higher

Fixed footsteps sometimes not being synced properly with the walking animation

Fixed Great Weapon Fighting rerolling all damage rolls (including spells) while holding a 2-handed weapon instead of only affecting weapon damage rolls.

Fixed Half Plate of Sturdiness being a +2 Armor instead of +1

Fixed Greataxe +2 being named Greataxe +1

Fixed Heroism granting temporary HP at the end of the turn instead of at the start of the turn.

Fixed light sensitive monsters trying to run away from light effects that were cast on them (Shine spell for instance), which made them run back and forth trying to escape it (to no avail of course). They should now ignore it.

Fixed line of sights sometimes revealing hidden enemies

Fixed massive damage not killing party members who were already dying (on top of which no failed death saving throws were added either!)

Fixed missing description in some items

Fixed not being able to swap to your secondary ammo slot

Fixed Paladin Aura not being properly applied when the Paladin moved close to their ally (it would only apply at the end of said ally's turn instead of instantly)

Fixed powers & spells VFX being visible during cutscenes

Fixed Recycle (Marksman Ranger) not being usable during Long Rest

Fixed Solasta's clock incorrectly showing 12:00 PM at 12:00 AM and vice-versa. Give us a break, we're used to the 24-hour clock here!

Fixed some magic armors showing AC calculations in their minimal strength requirement tooltip

Fixed some monsters refusing to use certain spells they were given. Slackers.

Fixed some monsters stats who didn't have proper attack / damage bonus compared to their attributes

Fixed some shadows popping in and out when moving the camera around

Fixed Spider Queen Blood and The Burden poison vials not working properly

Fixed summoned creatures sometimes not appearing exactly where the user clicked

Fixed the campfire not being considered as bright light in the Canyon Random Encounter map

Fixed the game showing a disadvantage icon instead of an advantage one when trying to attack a prone enemy with a melee attack while not standing directly next to the target.

Fixed the Phase Spider not playing its attack animation after using Ethereal Jaunt (although the damage was dealt)

Fixed the tooltip showing additional effects on spells that don't get any bonus through upcasting

Fixed weapon action tooltip not correctly refreshing after swapping weapon configuration

Fixed World Map showing location names twice in Chinese and Russian

Fixed Lucky (Halfling) not working on Initiative rolls.

Fixed invisible creatures not being considered as fully visible when affected by Faerie Fire

Fixed magic items cooldown not ticking down while traveling on the World Map

Known Issues

* Guiding Winds (Wind Druid) is currently only applied on weapon attacks, not spell attacks

A few NPCs & Monsters can't be targeted by Heat Metal although they should (bunch of cheaters)

Remorhaz T-poses when it tries to swallow a character instead of using the proper animation. Asserting dominance, adding insult to injury.

Some enemies disappear too quickly after their death, which hides their death animation

The game takes a quick coffee break whenever a party member fails a Strength Check against a Minotaur's Charge.

That one's weird. If you cast an lasting AoE spell over a trap, and then move a character (not necessarily onto the trap), the trap will trigger.

RNG seed is only regenerated the first time you reload a save - meaning after you load the same save twice, you'll always roll the same dice result if you do the same action. I sense a distortion in the time space continuum!

Proxy spells can't be controlled while Wild Shaped (Druid)

Savage Attack (Half-Orc) does the wrong amount of extra damage when using a versatile weapon with 2 hands.

Fixed a portrait mismatch when deleting and recreating a character with the same name but difference face. Who are you, and what have you done with the previous character?

Dungeon Maker: Trying to save in a Custom Map that contains Roll Activators, Plate Activators, Teleporters or Banter NPCs will crash the save/load system until the game is restarted. We be fixing that asap, did a woopsie in our latest build.

Dungeon Maker: Roll Activators are missing their VFX when highlighted

Dungeon Maker: Time Activators currently can't be Enabled / DIsab led by another Activator

Dungeon Maker: Some flickering can be seen when a House Prop (Town) is placed near a wall

Dungeon Maker: Monsters & NPCs can't be placed on Low & High Ground yet.

