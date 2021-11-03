Fast Travel Caravans, New Enemies, Areas and Allies.

Share · View all patches · Build 7649863 · Last edited 3 November 2021 – 13:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

Today's patch introduces a new Fast Travel system in the Sandbox map using Caravans.

While you can't use these caravans to go everywhere, they let you to travel faster and without Encounters between 10 settlements where the Merchant's guild has established presence and basically cover the entire map.

You can recognize the settlements with Caravan presence by this marker:

And to use them you click this button:

Finally you can choose your destination from the immediately adjacent towns with caravans.

In this case from Rivermoor, I can go to New Ulnathiir, Roverford, Xahn and Albruk.

Aside from the fast travel system, there are many new cards, 10 new allies, over 40 new enemies and 2 major locations to explore. And of course that's just saying hello to November! Stay tuned as more cool stuff are coming soon ;)

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 03/11 # 1.025.6

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with Fury + Delayed Stun creating multiple Stun icons on the enemy in certain situations.

Fixed an issue with ExhaustAlly effect being able to drop with perks below 0.

Multicast, Fury & Afterimage iterations will execute in separate frames to prevent certain effects from triggering simultaneously.

Fixed some definition typos in Monk's Eighth & Third Fist cards, they'll work properly now.

In Character Sheet: Increased the width of Affinity & Resistance columns to prevent wrapping, if the bludgeoning value had two digits.

Fixed some typos in the 'Hire Caravan' interaction.

Fixed Fajhorn Pass minor location not being clickable.

Ally Alert Abilities with an Ally as an Target will first try to target that same Ally, before resorting to smart-casting the Alert ability to the most 'optimal' target.

New Content

Fast travel system between the Caravan-connected settlements. Settlements with a caravan, will have a 'Hire Caravan button', which you can click to hire the caravan. The fee to use the caravan is 125 Farthings / Day. The total fee can be reduced if you have Trade 1+, Diplomacy 2+ or Intimidate 3+. Using the Caravan won't trigger any encounters and won't consume any rations. It will still advance the clock by the specified amount of days. You will reach your destination fully rested.

Added more visual details in the Ulniir lands.

Added 2 new major locations: Xahn & Jorunfjord

Added a couple of repeatable quests in Xahn & Jorunfjord. Added a chain of 3 challenges in Xahn.

Added caravan markers in the settlements that offer the caravan service.

Added placeholders for new minor locations.

Added a few more cards in the Invention expertise, including a couple of 'anti-clockwork' cards.

Added 10 organization exclusive Mercenaries & their assorted cards.

Added 42 new Enemies.

Misc Changes & Additions