Update: The Forbidden Court

After several months of numerous smaller weekly updates with increasing difficulties and slick costumes, we’re now proud to release a large and exciting new content update to Swords of Legends Online. Prepare to enter The Forbidden Court!

The Floral Palace

Learn how the story continues in Shenzhou, with a new mission from Lilane in Cloudrise. The Turtlefolk need your help in getting to the root of the Awakeners’ attacks on the Floral Palace! On your travels you will meet familiar faces such as the Vixen Yuzao, as well as getting to know mysterious new figures such as the Mystics’ Portalmaster.

Two Devilish Raids

No update would be complete without fresh raids, and this time we have two new ones for you to conquer:

Adventures in the Sparkwood Gardens

This raid can be entered by parties of 10 to 20 players (in normal, hard and extreme). But you’ll need to practice your skills and teamwork to overcome the four merciless opponents trying to tear your party to shreds: the Jade Blade Mantis, Shirenchang of the Plant Spirit, Four-Armed Ghoul, and Ismael.

Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace

Towards the end of the Floral Palace storyline, 10-20 players can band together to enter the Forbidden Court itself in normal, hard and extreme modes. Another quartet of villains stands in your way: Rain Flower, Kasangdu, Red Hydra and Tao Pianxian.

The Memory Box

The Memory Box is a cool new feature to allow you to raise your game in our dungeons to the next level! Play the Memory Box tutorial, take on the ever tougher challenges and rake in amazing endgame items!

New Minigame: Sunshine Cage

Bask in the sunlight! Your task in the Sunshine Cage is to battle through the rooms of the cage in parties of up to 5 players, collecting at least 400 Solar Gold Crystals to be worthy of reward at the Celestial Sun Stone in Cloudrise.