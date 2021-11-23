Mayhem Brawler 2.0 Air Supremacy Update Notes

After months of experimentation and testing, the version 2.0 “Air Supremacy” update is here! You can find the process of how our team brought this update to action in our latest Dev Diary.

This major update is where Mayhem Brawler completely alters itself and grants a whole new experience to our brawlers in combat. Without further ado, let us take a closer look at the update’s latest additions and changes.

New Additions

Air Combos: Upon pressing the Attack button in the air, characters will execute a 3-hit consecutive aerial combo attack.

Air Special Ability: Upon pressing the Special button in the air, characters will perform a special attack in the air that burns 1 meter of the power bar.

Counterattack: While blocking an incoming strike and pressing the attack button when the indicator is seen, characters will execute a new counterattack, launching enemies in the air.

OTG (Off-the-Ground) Attacks: Special Attacks and Dash Jump Attacks will be able to hit knocked-down opponents and launch them back in the air, allowing players to continue their combos.

The Combo and Juggling mechanism has undergone a complete overhaul.

A dedicated Dash button has been added (Take a look at the Settings menu).

Players can now change playable heroes after completing a level.

Adjustments

The back button will no longer work while in the Arcade Mode's level select screen.

Hero Special Attacks indicators will be seen as “Uninterruptible” now.

After getting knocked down, respawned Heroes will have the 1P, 2P, 3P indicators visible on top of their head.

Overall HUI’s have been adjusted.

Various bug fixes.

The Sky is Not the Limit

Air Supremacy was our promised major update to brawlers across the globe. You might think that this will be the end of the title, and that is where you are mistaken! Starting today, we will resume our talking sessions with officers and update the title until it achieves perfection with balance changes and minor tweaks. But we are not done yet!

We have a couple more surprises for you officers. It is still too early to announce anything, but all we can say is that; If this update leaves you as hungry as a wolf for the future, the feasting will come to those who are patient enough! We will let everyone know both from our official website and social media accounts in the future. Be sure to stay tuned!

Join our Mayhem Brawler Discord Channel to be one with our growing community and show your marvelous combos to brawlers all around the world! We hope you enjoy the latest version of Mayhem Brawler with new actions on your arsenal. See you in the next update officers!