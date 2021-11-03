Eximius Minor Update (v1.1.2a) - 3rd November 2021



Greetings Officers,

As we have about a week left for Harbinger Return. We have added more cosmetic rewards to the event store this time in the form of 3 new Victory poses. These poses can now be bought in the event store with 3000 candies.





We have also implemented 34 New Daily and Weekly Contracts to game which will be rotated and a new Notification system informing players know about any items they have recently unlocked. So, be sure to look out for that.

New Notification System



A couple of fixes was also implemented for the server crash issue and we also have deleted a few tress that were blocking vehicles path in the Urban Hustle Halloween map.

Enjoy the update and we will see you in the Frontlines!