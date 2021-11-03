Hotfix Update for 3.0.0

Critical Fixes

Fixed an issue where changing the language in settings was not changing the language in-game and player was still seeing subtitles/UI in English

Fixed an issue where user was able to interact with NPV when it should not be possible and this was leading to user being blocked

Note regarding missing voice-overs:

_We are currently receiving a lot of feedback regarding the lack of voice-overs in some of the new dialogues and interactions. Of course we want to keep you up to date and are happy to be able to tell you now: Don't worry, rescue is near!

If you should come across dialogues without voice-overs since update 3.0.0, this is not a bug. Their lack is due to the fact that they have not yet been recorded.

Why is that?

We always collect newly added lines of dialogue a little before we ask the speakers to come to the recording studio for a recording session. This is done in order to make the implementation as efficient as possible for them and us. However, we will be able to bring the newly recorded dialogues into the game very soon with one of the next updates, presumably with The Keys-to-the-City Update! Should you see someone stumbling upon this 'bug', please feel free to share this message with them! :)_