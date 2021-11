It is Wednesday, hunters! We keep preparing new They Always Run updates for you 🦾

List of changes:

Added the animation of an ultimate attack

Character control improvements

Lighting improvements

You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1585440/

If you have any questions or issues with the game - you are welcome on our Discord server:

https://discord.gg/Ws4EMCS2P9 💙