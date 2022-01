The new, shiny and beautiful Warshmallows is finally here! We are now out on Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store, and here on Steam with all new version and all new pricing! With Remote Play Together and cross-platform support you're able to play with all your friends and family, no matter where they are.

And oh, please do review the game when you play it. The reviews mean a world to us.

Now go, get kicking some sweet butts to the Warshmallow-Arenas!