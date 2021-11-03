Android Beta Signup & Small QoL Changes - Weekly Game Update (November 3rd)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week, we bring you the Mobile Beta Signups, an update on the Duel Arena and some smaller QoL changes.

Android Beta Signup

Whether you're a casual couch gamer or a full-time hardcore player, we want to make sure your mobile experience is the best it can be - so it’s time for Old School on Mobile to get an upgrade!

With last year's Steam Client release, we've been able to implement features that take Old School to new heights, with three drops of new and exciting features that enhance gameplay. We'd like to push these to the mobile platform.

This means between November 24th and December 8th you’ll be able to get your hands on awesome features like:

Buff Bars

Fishing Spot Indicators

HUD Improvements (NPC Information & Combat Styles)

Agility & Slayer Helpers

Chambers of Xeric Helper

Woodcutting & Ore Respawn Timers

Increased Draw Distance

Navigation Tile Indicators

Chat Improvements

And more!

In order to participate in the Android Beta you’ll need to fill out the Android Beta Form and supply the following details:

Google ID

RSN

Discord ID (NAME#0000)

Your main device and any other devices you play Old School on

The platform you play Old School on the most

The main activities you complete whilst playing on Mobile

Successful applicants will only be contacted through their account mailbox. Please be aware of potential mobile phishing scams.

Once the Beta has been made live, any further communication will be made through the official Old School RuneScape Discord in exclusive channels (#AndroidBetaAnnouncements, #AndroidBetaBugs, #AndroidBetaFeedback & #AndroidBetaGeneral).

So what are you waiting for? Register your interest today!

As we said in our previous blog, we're looking to phase out the Duel Arena completely. In 2022, we plan to replace it with more engaging and enjoyable content in an effort to address the RWT and toxic behaviour that surrounds the arena.

While we're not quite ready to share our plans just yet, we can confirm that the limit to stake values we discussed in the blog will be implemented on November 17th. After this date, it will not be possible to stake values of more than 10million GP per duel.

This change will occur in both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. Because the games have different update schedules, RuneScape will implement their own staking cap a little earlier, on November 8th.

We're also adding two new presets based on settings players commonly use for 'whip duels' and 'boxing duels' - this should make it easier to see whether you have the options you expected, and make scamming more difficult. These are just presets of the players' existing settings and do not specifically enforce the use of a whip in a preset 'whip duel'.

Thank you for your patience in this matter while we continue to look for more ways to maintain the integrity of the game.

Other Changes

The Amulet of Avarice now gives +20% Accuracy and Damage versus Revenants.

On Deadman Worlds, players unnoting noted items by using them on a Bank Booth will now experience a short delay before they can eat food or drink potions, matching the delay triggered when closing the Bank screen.

Thanks to the timely intervention of a pair of terrifying ghosts (and their very capable assistant, Death), the Edgeville Monastery has been saved, and the monks have stopped protesting outside Varrock Palace.

The Global Best Times for Floors 1 and 4 of the Hallowed Sepulchre have been reset, as they were only accomplished via bug abuse. The bug in question has been fixed.

A “Yes, and don’t ask again” option has been added to item reclaim chests when coins are used to unlock them at bosses like The Nightmare and Vorkath.

Barlak now explicitly warns players if they’ll miss out on his XP due to having low stats.

The Tackle Box can now be taken into areas with restrictions such as Glarial’s Tomb, provided that its contents also pass the restrictions.

The Seed Vault’s capacity has been increased.

The Basilisk Jaw now has a buy rate limit for Grand Exchange purchases, to discourage players from monopolising them.

The permanently empty Amethyst vein in the Mining Guild has been replaced with a blank wall.

PvP World Rota

The PvP rota has moved to Period A:

539 - (US) - PvP World

548 - (Germany) - High-Risk PvP World

577 - (US) - Free-to-Play PvP World

559 - (UK) - LMS Competitive

390 - (AUS) - LMS Competitive - world becomes active with this rota.

That's everything for this week's game update. We'd love to hear your feedback so please let us know what you think via our official forums, on the 2007Scape Reddit, the Steam forums or the community-led OSRS Discord in the #gameupdate channel.

Mods Arcane, Archie, Argo, Ash, Ayiza, Banjo, Boko, Brow, Bruno, Con, Curse, Daizong, Deagle, Dibber, Ditto, Dylan, Ed, Elena, Ellie, Errol, Fed, Gecko, Grub, Halo, Havik, Hornet, Husky, Jndr, John C, Kandosii, Katies, Kieren, Kirby, KT, Kurotou, Lenny, Light, Lottie, Mack, Matheus, Maylea, Markos, Meat, Morty, Nasty, Nin, Nylu, Oasis, Peppers, Regent, Redfield, Roq, Ry, Sarnie, Sigma, Skylark, Sova, Squid, Steve W, Tide, Veda, Vegard, West, Wolfy & Zuko

The Old School Team