We know you've been waiting for this moment, and it's only been 5 days since the launch ːsteamfacepalmː

Today we are launching the Mac OS and Linux versions of The Flea Evolution. The same vibrant colours, the same tight jumps, more systems to play on.

Anyway, we won't keep you waiting, we know you're eager to keep bouncing around with QQ2.ːsteamhappyː