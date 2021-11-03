Patch Notes v0.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7648592 · Last edited 3 November 2021 – 09:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is ABShot.

First of all, thank you so much for the bugs, problems, and feedback you send while playing.

All reports are under review or will be reviewed, so please report them a lot.

Also, we apologize for the delayed patch spacing due to the content development schedule.

수정 및 보완 사항

Fixed an typo in Synergy 'Silent Killer', Relic 'Phoenix feather', Weapon 'Phoenix Feather Bow', 'Wolfs Pride', 'Golden Feather', 'Gunpowder Bow' description.

Fixed a bug about increasing gain Chaos Gaze Experience not decrease from Relic 'Ira Stone Shard'

Fixed a bug about Relic 'Fierce Cow Horn' not affected to charging attacks.

Fixed a bug about 'Elite Axe Slayer' effect remaining after death.

Fixed a bug about dropped Chaotic Relic disappearing.

Fixed a bug about keep Re-Instancing Jars in Stage 1-1 Treasure Room.

Fixed a bug about problem Perk 'General's Spirit' didn't work normally.

Fixed an issue about Player can't loot currency when invincible.

Fixed an issue about wired Stage 3-2 battle engage detection.

Fixed an issue about long duration of Active skill from Apostle 'Kav'.

Fixed a bug about Weapon 'Frost Storm' hit decision was ground not body.

Fixed an typo in Apostle 'Ru' script.

Fixed a bug about can't get interact target while dash

알려진 문제

BGM paused when window focus changed from 'Alt + Tab'

There are times when the jar's hit decision is ambiguous.

Some BGM loops may not work normally.

If it's not applied, please check the update, and if it's not applied again, please let me know.

Thank you to all the players.