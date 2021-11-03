Game Update!

Hey everyone,
I’d like to share that I just updated the game to the latest version!
This time I added quite a bit of content to the 'Junkers'-storyline. And during this part of the adventure, Keen will learn some new creative skills, meet a familiar face, and gets to sweat quite a bit... in more then one way!
Well! I hope you will enjoy the new content,
and I look forward to hear what you think of it all!
This has been added – story wise
A total of 162 new images were added to the game, which are part of:
- New location: Plasma Forge
- New Location: Pumping Station
- New mini-game: The Plasma Anvil
- An XXX scene for Mindy
- An XXX scene for Valerie
- An XXX scene for Yi-jie
- Various new character poses & items
- Keen meets a new friend!
This has been added – functionality
-
Each interactive object is now named in the HUD (on mouse-over).
-
Locked locations are now grey on the map (to make navigation easier).
-
There is now an icon on the map, showing where keen came from (for better orientation).
-
The logo-button has been expanded; Press 'L' up to 4 times to show the Space-Rescue logo in various corners of the screen.
-
The 'rounded edges' have been refined (to emulate old TV screen/ part of a feature that's work in progress. Later on this can be turned on/off.)
-
The inventory system has been optimized for development purposes; which also enabled me to add SFX to the item pickups.
-
And I fixed the bugs & spelling errors you found as well, thank you!
Keep in mind while playing...
- Old save games cannot be re-used (even though they might show up in the load menu). This is because the game-code keeps changing during development, but the save-games 'don't know this'. So starting from a save, will cause problems.
- Instead, please use the 'skip-buttons' to start the game near the chapter/girl where you left off. There is also a text-skip-button at the bottom of the screen, in case you want to speed things up (just be sure to enable it in the settings-menu).
Walkthrough
Are you stuck? Then maybe the Walkthrough-guide can help?
You can also find it on the sidebar of the store-page. There is a link to the ‘manual’, which is the Walkthrough-guide.
Behind the scenes
Here I like to give you a glimpse of the creation process of the game :)
Now this is the kitchen of the ship. And everytime I design a background like this, I always start with a rough sketch. And from there I refine it more & more, till I get to the final result. Now I must say, I love drawing the girls in this game, but... I equally enjoy imagining all this retro-futuristic kitchen equipement! There is just something fun about it all :)
Next?
Well, that's all the news I have for now. But meanwhile I already started working on the next update, and I hope to be able to release it again in about 3 months.
Also, if you want to share your thoughts on this update, then please do! All speculation on Keens new friend & what happens next is most welcome :)
Please enjoy this update & till next time!
All the best!
Robin
PS. I'm still fairly new at doing game-updates on Steam. So if things went wrong, then I'll try to fix it asap :)
Changed files in this update