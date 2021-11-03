Game Update!

Hey everyone,

I’d like to share that I just updated the game to the latest version!

This time I added quite a bit of content to the 'Junkers'-storyline. And during this part of the adventure, Keen will learn some new creative skills, meet a familiar face, and gets to sweat quite a bit... in more then one way!

Well! I hope you will enjoy the new content,

and I look forward to hear what you think of it all!

This has been added – story wise

A total of 162 new images were added to the game, which are part of:

New location: Plasma Forge

New Location: Pumping Station

New mini-game: The Plasma Anvil

An XXX scene for Mindy

An XXX scene for Valerie

An XXX scene for Yi-jie

Various new character poses & items

Keen meets a new friend!

This has been added – functionality

Each interactive object is now named in the HUD (on mouse-over).

Locked locations are now grey on the map (to make navigation easier).

There is now an icon on the map, showing where keen came from (for better orientation).

The logo-button has been expanded; Press 'L' up to 4 times to show the Space-Rescue logo in various corners of the screen.

The 'rounded edges' have been refined (to emulate old TV screen/ part of a feature that's work in progress. Later on this can be turned on/off.)

The inventory system has been optimized for development purposes; which also enabled me to add SFX to the item pickups.

And I fixed the bugs & spelling errors you found as well, thank you!

Keep in mind while playing...

(even though they might show up in the load menu). This is because the game-code keeps changing during development, but the save-games 'don't know this'. So starting from a save, will cause problems. Instead, please use the 'skip-buttons' to start the game near the chapter/girl where you left off. There is also a text-skip-button at the bottom of the screen, in case you want to speed things up (just be sure to enable it in the settings-menu).

Walkthrough

Are you stuck? Then maybe the Walkthrough-guide can help?

You can also find it on the sidebar of the store-page. There is a link to the ‘manual’, which is the Walkthrough-guide.

Behind the scenes

Here I like to give you a glimpse of the creation process of the game :)

Now this is the kitchen of the ship. And everytime I design a background like this, I always start with a rough sketch. And from there I refine it more & more, till I get to the final result. Now I must say, I love drawing the girls in this game, but... I equally enjoy imagining all this retro-futuristic kitchen equipement! There is just something fun about it all :)

Next?

Well, that's all the news I have for now. But meanwhile I already started working on the next update, and I hope to be able to release it again in about 3 months.

Also, if you want to share your thoughts on this update, then please do! All speculation on Keens new friend & what happens next is most welcome :)

Please enjoy this update & till next time!

All the best!

Robin

PS. I'm still fairly new at doing game-updates on Steam. So if things went wrong, then I'll try to fix it asap :)