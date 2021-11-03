I changed Japanese text.

Good day, everyone!

Thank you for playing my humble game.

I updated my game.

I have gotten to Japanese text data by "hunex".

So I could make more good quality to Japanese in my game.

But some parts was changed by me.

So my game's Japanese may still wrong.

If you found Japanese or English text, please teach me.

Next time, I will repair my game system.

Some characters is on an advantageous position,

others is on a disadvantageous position.

I want to fix these problems.

Anyway, I will do my best for my game!

Thank you, everyone. I wish you good luck~