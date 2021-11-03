Hotfix 0.7.8.5

I've been tidying up some things on beta for a couple of patches, and am now pushing those to the live builds. This should clear up beta for the first wave of 0.8 patches.
The condensed patch notes for the default live build are:
v 0.7.8.1 - 0.7.8.5 2021.11.03
- Added a set of optional secondary key bindings
- Added shift-click to remove a key binding
- Added Controller Axis settings to the in-game controls settings
- Added Mouse Pitch and Mouse Yaw settings to the in-game controls settings
- Floating island portals can now spawn underwater
- Animals rewarding chitin, feathers, or scales as their main resource will now reward skinning experience
- The procedural engine will now despawn 1 object per iteration rather than always prioritizing spawning
- Fire Golem, Fire Hound, and Imp can now drop Essence of Fire
- Water Elemental and Crasc can now drop Essence of Water
The most recent changes to beta, which are included in this patch, that I have not yet posted patch notes for are as follows:
v 0.7.8.5 2021.11.02
- Improved the to/from/during swimming animation blends
- Fixed an error interrupting the recall ability in MP
v 0.7.8.4 2021.11.01
- Reduced the frequency of flora in the desert biome and darkened the large stones to better match the ground color
- Added LOD group to light pedastals
- Stomp graphic will now align with ground normals
- Fixed some MP problems with temperature
- Fixed some MP problems with new caves trying to run server commands on clients
