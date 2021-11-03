Hotfix 0.7.8.5

I've been tidying up some things on beta for a couple of patches, and am now pushing those to the live builds. This should clear up beta for the first wave of 0.8 patches.

The condensed patch notes for the default live build are:

v 0.7.8.1 - 0.7.8.5 2021.11.03

Added a 1s delay to input (movement/animation) while harvesting

Added a harvesting "stance" animation to better blend with the various harvesting animations (wip)

Added a set of optional secondary key bindings

Added shift-click to remove a key binding

Added Controller Axis settings to the in-game controls settings

Added Mouse Pitch and Mouse Yaw settings to the in-game controls settings

Floating island portals can now spawn underwater

Animals rewarding chitin, feathers, or scales as their main resource will now reward skinning experience

The procedural engine will now despawn 1 object per iteration rather than always prioritizing spawning

Fire Golem, Fire Hound, and Imp can now drop Essence of Fire

Water Elemental and Crasc can now drop Essence of Water

The most recent changes to beta, which are included in this patch, that I have not yet posted patch notes for are as follows:

v 0.7.8.5 2021.11.02

Improved the to/from/during swimming animation blends

Fixed an error interrupting the recall ability in MP

v 0.7.8.4 2021.11.01

Reduced the frequency of flora in the desert biome and darkened the large stones to better match the ground color

Added LOD group to light pedastals

Stomp graphic will now align with ground normals

Fixed some MP problems with temperature

Fixed some MP problems with new caves trying to run server commands on clients

