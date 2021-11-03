This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build, tons of bugfixes and improvements: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.743_Return_Of_The_Imperial_Spire

We're getting closer to having stability, but not there yet. Fallen Spire, on the other hand, seem to be pretty much returned to their former glory thanks to Tom, and the main things missing now are the final bolstering interface and then the new modular stuff.

NR SirLimbo continues to work magic on the technical front, adding many new options to how outguard can spawn things, which is quite exciting for modders as well as the DLC developers.

Brutal Lair is a little less brutal, thanks to Badger toning that down.

A lot of new cool things to test if you're in the DLC3 beta, related to Necromancer start options, the Elderlings being better and more interesting, and so on.

More bugfixes and hardening of code and other general refactors and improvements from me, and from Tom, and from Badger. Some balance tweaks and fixes from Zeus and CRCGamer. Daniexpert continues to be a super help with the debugging of things like serialization issues, etc.

It's coming along, and more is coming soon.

Enjoy!