Patch 6 - Added Languages!

Hey all, Patch 6 is here for Myst on PC/Mac! It is a smaller patch than previous ones but aims to address a couple of issues that have been discovered since launch.

Features

Russian & Polish localization added. Witamy na wyspie Myst… Добро пожаловать на остров Мист …!

New “Engage Sensitivity” slider added to controls settings menu. This decouples the regular cursor sensitivity option from how sensitive your cursor is in engage mode, and vice-versa.

Added a “Gamma” slider to the display settings menu.

Added a “Delete All” option to the photo album, for all of you who want an easy way to clean up the photo album.

‘P’ key now allows you to open the photo album directly. Same with the left face button on a gamepad.

Some performance improvements to AMD FidelityFX FSR on Mac.

Fixes

Added black plane to prevent folks from seeing the sky when looking up the elevator shaft in Mechanical.

Fix planetarium music sometimes cutting out when pressing the planetarium puzzle buttons too many times in quick succession.

Fix for some command-line overrides for windowed, fullscreen, etc. not applying when starting Myst with custom command-line overrides.

Fix for some SteamVR HMDs not having input or being put into VR immediately upon launching the game in SteamVR mode. See our new launch options for VR as well; ensure that you select a SteamVR launch option and that should fix it for y’all!

Controller support for Mac is a bit more robust now.

(SPOILER) Fix for crash occurring on some Macs with Intel GPUs when linking to D’ni.

(SPOILER) Fix for Sirrus’ and Achenar’s hair looking a bit swimmy on Mac during end-game sequences.

There are still plenty of issues we are hoping to fix within the next few weeks, some of the hot-button ones being:

A couple of achievements are still not firing off for some users (Speedy & Bob achievements). We are still unsure of the cause of this, as some users are able to achieve it and others are not. Still tracking it down!

Setting SteamVR HMD to run at any refresh rate above 90Hz causes the menu to sometimes disappear in game. The workaround for this for now is to set your SteamVR HMD to 90Hz or lower refresh rate. If you are still encountering the issue, please ensure your graphics drivers are up to date, delete your GameUserSettings.ini file in C:\Users[username]\AppData\Local\Myst\Saved\Config, and attempt to validate game files to see if that helps.

For the folks playing in a true-free-roam environment in VR (literally walking around in a physical space), we have some hopeful fixes coming soon for the screen randomly appearing to turn black when you walk in tight collision arenas.

Some DirectX 12 crash issues (see notes below on this).

Some more features we’re looking to add soon:

Subtitle size changing ability for 2D mode.

Subtitles for Classic Videos. This is going to take some time as this will require some time to write up the timing + words in the format Unreal Engine prefers, and put that text through another localization pass for every language we support.

Extra Notes/Support

Thank you to everyone who has reported issues with crashes on startup after enabling certain menu options, or even on the first attempt to start the game. In most cases, ensuring:

Your machine fits our minimum spec, Your graphics drivers are up to date, and Verifying game file integrity should fix the issue for most.

About 95% of the support tickets we've seen come in related to crashing or flickering of graphics are caused by out-of-date graphics drivers, with users reporting the issues they see are resolved after updating their drivers. Please ensure your graphics drivers are up to date and it may resolve the issue(s) you are seeing almost immediately.

With that said, there are some legitimate engine issues on specific hardware in DirectX 12 that we are looking into resolving. Also, if you’ve enabled some graphics settings that caused Myst to poop out launching every time after then, you can delete your user settings here: C:\Users[username]\AppData\Local\Myst\Saved\Config, and please let us know which setting it was that caused the issue (as well as information about your machine). As a workaround for these issues for now, you can use our new launch option for starting the game in dx11 mode, and that should get you in the game ASAP.

If anyone encounters any crashes or other issues, please email support@cyan.com with the following information:

Dxdiag (if on Windows) or screenshot of “About this Mac” page (if on Mac) of your machine,

The contents of your C:\Users[username]\AppData\Local\Myst\Saved directory, zipped up, or if on Mac, the contents of your /Users/username/Library/Application Support/Epic/Myst/Saved directory, and

Details of the bug, with any repro steps if possible.

For folks who monitor our Steam page for patch update information but own Myst on other platforms, and are still waiting on a patch for Myst to come to Gamepass/Xbox One/Xbox Series/Windows Store, please note that all updates we push on those platforms have to go through a certification process on Microsoft’s end that can take a week or longer. Unfortunately this process is completely out of our control so we can only hope for it to get through the queue ASAP and be approved at the end of it all.

Thanks, everyone, for your support.

Hannah @ Cyan