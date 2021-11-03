Patch Notes: ea v0.2.4

EA Release - 0.2.4 Notes
Developer Notes
This update sees the main quest completable. All parts of the main quest are now in game. Also, I got around to making the ESC key work like in the Might and Magic games. Press it with no open windows results in the in-game menu
displaying. If a window is open, it will close it. The only exception is the Camp window. This isn't a normal window and doesn't function like the other windows. So, you will need to select an option or press the Cancel key (Backspace is default).
With the main quest completed, I'll be revisiting the Goblin Mines (they need redone - they are broken and horrible).
I'll be adding resource nodes in the world for Alchemy.
*ALERT** - Save games may be broken with this update *****
New - New zone: Edgefair
New - New zone: Merrich Valley
New - Training manuals for melee skills can be found on various creatures and treasure chests in the world
New - You can find more alchemy recipes in the world now
New - ESC key now closes any open window on first press with the exception of the REST window since this a dialog style of window instead of a normal menu window.
If no windows are open, the In-Game menu is displayed.
New - While in combat, press the LEFT SHIFT key and hover your mouse cursor over a monster to display a status window of the monster
Fixed - Found and fixed some training that was resulting in losing any spent skill points on that skill.
Fixed - Corrected some training messages that were incorrect for the skill that was being trained
Informational - There is a slight delay when exiting combat in this build. It's temporary. I'll figure out where I introduced it and get it fixed for the next update.
