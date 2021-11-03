Patch Notes: ea v0.2.4

EA Release - 0.2.4 Notes

Developer Notes

This update sees the main quest completable. All parts of the main quest are now in game. Also, I got around to making the ESC key work like in the Might and Magic games. Press it with no open windows results in the in-game menu

displaying. If a window is open, it will close it. The only exception is the Camp window. This isn't a normal window and doesn't function like the other windows. So, you will need to select an option or press the Cancel key (Backspace is default).

With the main quest completed, I'll be revisiting the Goblin Mines (they need redone - they are broken and horrible).

I'll be adding resource nodes in the world for Alchemy.

*ALERT** - Save games may be broken with this update *****