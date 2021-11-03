[Update] Patch Notes: November 3rd

Share · View all patches · Build 7646585 · Last edited 3 November 2021 – 04:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

Content: Studio Mode Update

A Studio-version map of Zombie Escape! Experience escaping from the ruins riddled with deadly traps while being chased by zombies!

Content: Zombie Escape Improvements

The fan favorite Zombie Escape returns with all-new improvements. Check It Out Now!

Event: Studio Jungle Theme Contest

Our studio contest begins with the Studio Jungle Theme block update and Zombie Escape improvements! Please check the separate announcement. We hope you participate!

Promotion: New Transcendence Weapon "Laevateinn" Release!

This weapon holds 50 rounds of explosive ammo that explodes when it hits the target! Come check out this new Transcendence Weapon and all its special features!

Check out the Details section below for more information.

---------- Details ----------

New Content

New Studio Zombie Escape Map [Ruins] Release!

A Studio-version map of the CSNS fan favorite Zombie Escape! Escape from the ruins riddled with deadly traps while being chased by zombies.

Various trap devices exclusive to Studio Mode are placed in the map.

Studio Block Update



New Jungle Theme decorations and device blocks have been added.

Zombie Escape Improvements

Improvements

Weapon Balance Improvements Added weapon restriction options (Original, New Original, etc.) Invincibility functionality on some weapons restricted Melee weapon and grenade balance changes (stun and knockback restriction) Humans respawn with previous weapon

Increased Zombie Selection Pool Added Heavy Zombie, Stamper zombie, and Banshee zombie Added zombie skills

Zombies have their skill cooldowns reduced when they take hits. Zombie Limit Possible

Other Improvements Zombie balance improvements

Infected zombie's HP becomes 30000 and Armor becomes 8000. Added various effects to the Zombie Escape Progress feature. Human Sprint Gauge: By landing hits on zombies, humans can fill up their Sprint gauge.

When striking a zombie within one notch of the leading zombie (on the Zombie Escape progress bar), it will start to fill up the Sprint gauge even more quickly. Zombie Buff: Zombies' stun and knockback resistance grows stronger with the Zombie Buff. When the leading human and the leading zombie become 4 or more notches apart on the Zombie Escape progress bar, zombies gain a buff to stun and knockback resistance. When a zombie who's 7 or more notches behind the leading zombie (on the Zombie Escape progress bar) respawns, they respawn closer to the leading zombie.



New Events

Bonus Disassembly Event (11/3 - 11/17)

Use the Bonus Disassembly System during the event to disassemble your weapons, and you might even get a few fully disassembled!

Event Dates and Criteria Both Weekdays and Weekends - 13:00 – 17:00 CET (SEA: 19:00 – 23:00) Minimum Participation Mileage: 5,000

Added New Items for Disassembly SG552 Cerberus Failnaught



Play Zombie Escape Mode Event (11/3 - 11/17)

You will receive rewards for successfully completing all the Zombie Escape Mode missions during the event!

Conditions Successfully escape in the new Studio Jungle Theme map. Complete the session in a successful escape in other Zombie Escape maps 2 times

Reward Receive Add-On x20 + Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x1

Notice You can only make mission progress in rooms with four or more players (includes Studio Mode). Reward can be claimed once per account.



New Transcendence Weapon Guaranteed Giveaway (11/3 - 11/17)

Depending on the number of Transcendence Premium Decoders and Transcendence Decoders used during the event, you may be guaranteed to receive the Laevateinn!

Conditions and Rewards You will receive a Laevateinn (Permanent) every time you reach 300 points.

Notice 6 Guaranteed Points given each time you use 1 Transcendence Premium Decoder. 1 Guaranteed Point given each time you use 1 Transcendence Decoder.



Autumn Leaves Box Collection Event (11/3 – 11/17)

Receive abundant gifts and per-stage special rewards from Autumn Leaves Box based on the playtime you reach during the event.

Daily Conditions and Rewards You will receive one Autumn Leaves Box every time you accumulate 10 minutes of playtime each day (Max of 6 times per day for 60 minutes).



Pileup Conditions and Rewards

You can receive per-stage special rewards based on the total playtime you accumulate during the event. Stage 1 (total playtime 180 minutes): One of all content in the Autumn Leaves Box Stage 2 (total playtime 300 minutes): Two of all content in the Autumn Leaves Box Stage 3 (total playtime 420 minutes): Autumn Leaves Nameplate (300 Days)

Stage 4 (total playtime 600 minutes): Three of all content in the Autumn Leaves Box

Notice Participation will only count in rooms with four or more players (includes Studio Mode). All unused Autumn Leaves Boxes will be removed during the event-ending maintenance. Rewards for each stage can only be claimed once per account



Free Daily Rewards Event (11/3 - 12/1)

Daily Rewards Daily Weapons Supply Contents: 3 Transcendence Weapons (1 Day) + 1 Daily Attendance Reward Box

Cumulative Rewards 5 Days: M3 Black Dragon (15 Days) 10 Days: Barrett M95 White Tiger (15 Days) 15 Days: Magnum Launcher (15 Days) 20 Days: Dual Beretta Gunslinger (15 Days) 25 Days: Dread Nova (5 Days)

Extra Cumulative Rewards Event Each time you receive cumulative rewards, you'll receive a Cumulative Attendance Reward Box.



New Transcendence Weapon Promotion (11/3 - 11/17)

During the event, the drop rate of the new transcendence weapon, Laevateinn, from Transcendence Decoders and Transcendence Premium Decoders is three times higher!