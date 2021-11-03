V0.112 Experimental - Armour, AI & Optimizations

Hi all,
This one features an overhaul of everything armour related, three new parts, AI formations and improvements as well as a major vehicle optimization.
This is live on the experimental branch for a few days until you've all nailed down any issues.
To opt-in:
- Right-click the game in your library.
- Click properties.
- Open the 'BETAS' tab.
- Move onto the 'experimental' branch.
You can opt out at any time.
New Parts
- Track belt segment off of the Mark IV.
- Churchill sprocket wheel mount.
- Sherman idler arm.
Additions
- Addon armour is now visible in the armour view.
- Maximum expected armour is now shown in the era description (this is the same as the slider soft limits).
- Armour view can now be toggled with a hotkey ('A' by default)
- Addon plates and track panels now add armour and mass.
- Added AI formations, featuring line and convoys.
- Added cruise control, driving without having to hold a button.
- Added graphic to show the attachment currently under the cursor.
- Added open/close animation to space/mass summary dropdowns.
- Added open/close animation to AI order menu.
- Added post-processing settings for vignette, motion-blur, chromatic aberration, bloom, ambient occlusion, contact shadows and depth of field. Disabling these will give a significant performance boost.
- Added several new midwar enemies.
Fixes
- Fixed unpredictable results when sampling armour thickness of mantlets.
- Made effective thickness added by external armour more realistic.
- Tracks and external fuel tanks no longer fully absorb shots. They now function as standard applique armour.
- Fuel tanks blown off the vehicle now remove their fuel.
- Fixed the cannon-load indicator not showing the correct value when switching from a vehicle with a destroyed loader to one with a functioning loader.
- Removed the gap underneath roadwheels on destroyed tracks.
- Switching vehicles now carries over throttle and steering control, you no longer have to release and press.
- AI command highlighted selection no longer gets stuck with the highlighted colour.
- Fuel tanks blown off the vehicle no longer match the owner vehicle's level of detail, stopping low quality barrels lying around.
- Fixed cannon designer updating the cannon with outdated values, resulting in unpredictable results.
- Fixed potential crash with rollers enabled and a track configuration with no rollers.
- Decals are no longer cut-off when placed on the boundary of the hull and a fixed superstructure.
- Deleting a blueprint while waiting for confirmation of another delete no longer causes the confirm panel to get stuck on screen.
- Fixed blueprint-loaded decals disappearing when detached and scaled up.
- Fixed "Taiga" scenario being unwinnable.
Changes
- Hull/turret armour design now enables full armour view, instead of only the part being designed.
- Turret traverse motor torque can no-longer go below hand cranked torque.
- Roadwheels not in contact with the ground now spin at the same speed as the rest of the track.
- Fully reworked "Fields" scenario. It has changed from latewar to midwar.
- Changed lighting on "The Crossroad", creating an even gloomier atmosphere.
- Changed text style on message logs.
- Improved AI movement with Clutch-braking steering system and tight turns.
- The scope crosshair now receives anti-aliasing, making scope markings appear crisper (with anti-aliasing enabled).
- Various polish to designer GUI.
- Track end wheel mounts are now flipped depending on which end of the vehicle they're on.
Optimizations
- Attached parts are now merged with the hull/turret into a single model, massively reducing the workload on the CPU. This is especially noticeable with high-part count vehicles or big battles.
- Made CPU processing of all vehicles more suitable for multi-threading, more noticeable at higher part counts.
- Reduced rendering cost of wheels at far distances.
Next up:
Designable addon structures that extend the hull/turret, contributing to internal space and mass.
Changed depots in experimental branch