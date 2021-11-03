V0.112 Experimental - Armour, AI & Optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 7646501 · Last edited 3 November 2021 – 18:06:35 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

This one features an overhaul of everything armour related, three new parts, AI formations and improvements as well as a major vehicle optimization.

This is live on the experimental branch for a few days until you've all nailed down any issues.

To opt-in:

Right-click the game in your library. Click properties. Open the 'BETAS' tab. Move onto the 'experimental' branch.

You can opt out at any time.

New Parts

Track belt segment off of the Mark IV.

Churchill sprocket wheel mount.

Sherman idler arm.

Additions

Addon armour is now visible in the armour view.

Maximum expected armour is now shown in the era description (this is the same as the slider soft limits).

Armour view can now be toggled with a hotkey ('A' by default)

Addon plates and track panels now add armour and mass.

Added AI formations, featuring line and convoys.

Added cruise control, driving without having to hold a button.

Added graphic to show the attachment currently under the cursor.

Added open/close animation to space/mass summary dropdowns.

Added open/close animation to AI order menu.

Added post-processing settings for vignette, motion-blur, chromatic aberration, bloom, ambient occlusion, contact shadows and depth of field. Disabling these will give a significant performance boost.

Added several new midwar enemies.

Fixes

Fixed unpredictable results when sampling armour thickness of mantlets.

Made effective thickness added by external armour more realistic.

Tracks and external fuel tanks no longer fully absorb shots. They now function as standard applique armour.

Fuel tanks blown off the vehicle now remove their fuel.

Fixed the cannon-load indicator not showing the correct value when switching from a vehicle with a destroyed loader to one with a functioning loader.

Removed the gap underneath roadwheels on destroyed tracks.

Switching vehicles now carries over throttle and steering control, you no longer have to release and press.

AI command highlighted selection no longer gets stuck with the highlighted colour.

Fuel tanks blown off the vehicle no longer match the owner vehicle's level of detail, stopping low quality barrels lying around.

Fixed cannon designer updating the cannon with outdated values, resulting in unpredictable results.

Fixed potential crash with rollers enabled and a track configuration with no rollers.

Decals are no longer cut-off when placed on the boundary of the hull and a fixed superstructure.

Deleting a blueprint while waiting for confirmation of another delete no longer causes the confirm panel to get stuck on screen.

Fixed blueprint-loaded decals disappearing when detached and scaled up.

Fixed "Taiga" scenario being unwinnable.

Changes

Hull/turret armour design now enables full armour view, instead of only the part being designed.

Turret traverse motor torque can no-longer go below hand cranked torque.

Roadwheels not in contact with the ground now spin at the same speed as the rest of the track.

Fully reworked "Fields" scenario. It has changed from latewar to midwar.

Changed lighting on "The Crossroad", creating an even gloomier atmosphere.

Changed text style on message logs.

Improved AI movement with Clutch-braking steering system and tight turns.

The scope crosshair now receives anti-aliasing, making scope markings appear crisper (with anti-aliasing enabled).

Various polish to designer GUI.

Track end wheel mounts are now flipped depending on which end of the vehicle they're on.

Optimizations

Attached parts are now merged with the hull/turret into a single model, massively reducing the workload on the CPU. This is especially noticeable with high-part count vehicles or big battles.

Made CPU processing of all vehicles more suitable for multi-threading, more noticeable at higher part counts.

Reduced rendering cost of wheels at far distances.

Next up:

Designable addon structures that extend the hull/turret, contributing to internal space and mass.