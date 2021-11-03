 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 3 November 2021

V0.112 Experimental - Armour, AI & Optimizations

Hi all,

This one features an overhaul of everything armour related, three new parts, AI formations and improvements as well as a major vehicle optimization.

This is live on the experimental branch for a few days until you've all nailed down any issues.

To opt-in:

  1. Right-click the game in your library.
  2. Click properties.
  3. Open the 'BETAS' tab.
  4. Move onto the 'experimental' branch.

You can opt out at any time.

New Parts

  • Track belt segment off of the Mark IV.
  • Churchill sprocket wheel mount.
  • Sherman idler arm.

Additions

  • Addon armour is now visible in the armour view.
  • Maximum expected armour is now shown in the era description (this is the same as the slider soft limits).
  • Armour view can now be toggled with a hotkey ('A' by default)
  • Addon plates and track panels now add armour and mass.
  • Added AI formations, featuring line and convoys.
  • Added cruise control, driving without having to hold a button.
  • Added graphic to show the attachment currently under the cursor.
  • Added open/close animation to space/mass summary dropdowns.
  • Added open/close animation to AI order menu.
  • Added post-processing settings for vignette, motion-blur, chromatic aberration, bloom, ambient occlusion, contact shadows and depth of field. Disabling these will give a significant performance boost.
  • Added several new midwar enemies.

Fixes

  • Fixed unpredictable results when sampling armour thickness of mantlets.
  • Made effective thickness added by external armour more realistic.
  • Tracks and external fuel tanks no longer fully absorb shots. They now function as standard applique armour.
  • Fuel tanks blown off the vehicle now remove their fuel.
  • Fixed the cannon-load indicator not showing the correct value when switching from a vehicle with a destroyed loader to one with a functioning loader.
  • Removed the gap underneath roadwheels on destroyed tracks.
  • Switching vehicles now carries over throttle and steering control, you no longer have to release and press.
  • AI command highlighted selection no longer gets stuck with the highlighted colour.
  • Fuel tanks blown off the vehicle no longer match the owner vehicle's level of detail, stopping low quality barrels lying around.
  • Fixed cannon designer updating the cannon with outdated values, resulting in unpredictable results.
  • Fixed potential crash with rollers enabled and a track configuration with no rollers.
  • Decals are no longer cut-off when placed on the boundary of the hull and a fixed superstructure.
  • Deleting a blueprint while waiting for confirmation of another delete no longer causes the confirm panel to get stuck on screen.
  • Fixed blueprint-loaded decals disappearing when detached and scaled up.
  • Fixed "Taiga" scenario being unwinnable.

Changes

  • Hull/turret armour design now enables full armour view, instead of only the part being designed.
  • Turret traverse motor torque can no-longer go below hand cranked torque.
  • Roadwheels not in contact with the ground now spin at the same speed as the rest of the track.
  • Fully reworked "Fields" scenario. It has changed from latewar to midwar.
  • Changed lighting on "The Crossroad", creating an even gloomier atmosphere.
  • Changed text style on message logs.
  • Improved AI movement with Clutch-braking steering system and tight turns.
  • The scope crosshair now receives anti-aliasing, making scope markings appear crisper (with anti-aliasing enabled).
  • Various polish to designer GUI.
  • Track end wheel mounts are now flipped depending on which end of the vehicle they're on.

Optimizations

  • Attached parts are now merged with the hull/turret into a single model, massively reducing the workload on the CPU. This is especially noticeable with high-part count vehicles or big battles.
  • Made CPU processing of all vehicles more suitable for multi-threading, more noticeable at higher part counts.
  • Reduced rendering cost of wheels at far distances.

Next up:

Designable addon structures that extend the hull/turret, contributing to internal space and mass.

