v1.81 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

We just deployed a new content patch for DemonCrawl! This update includes 5 new items, 3 new daily missions, some performance improvements and a secret stage.

The Friendly Mimic is an awesome new passive designed by Mythic Patron CaineSenpai. It transforms your chests into strong familiars that help you complete stages!

While designing this item, CaineSenpai made an important note:

"If you lost the ability to open the chests [and] got the item early game it wouldn't be very fun locking you from any new items"

We agreed on that, and decided to give the Friendly Mimic a bit of special functionality: even though it converts your chests to familiars, you can still open them as if they were regular chests! It's a lot of fun.

Full patch notes are available below. Enjoy!

New Features

New passive item designed by Mythic Patron CaineSenpai: Friendly Mimic - "Your chests are strong familiars. You can still open them."

New passive item: Fairy Queen - "When you enter a stage, reduce the minimum stage power to 1."

New passive item: War Hawk - "Whenever a familiar dies or kills a monster, gain a soul. Spawn two familiars at the start of each stage."

New passive item: Loupe - "Diamonds are worth 1 more coin."

New consumable item: Small Star - "Launch a Blessing in a random direction from target visible cell."

Added "Lazy Draw Timer" setting to adjust the frequency of updating calculation-intensive numbers

New daily mission: Overflow of the Heart - "Collect 5 hearts while you are at full life."

New daily mission: Armor Up - "Gain 40 armor."

New daily mission: Hallowed Ground - "Apply Sanctified or Cursed to 20 cells."

Added a secret stage...

Updated GameMaker runtime to the latest version

Arena

Detour screen transitions have been streamlined a bit for comfort

Quality of Life

Improved performance on shop screens

Familiar sprites will persist between stage loads

Balance Changes

Priest's upper price limit has been lowered from 40 to 30 coins

Instead of sanctifying cells, the Priest will now get rid of any negative morality you may have

Drill rework: "[90 Mana] For a number of turns equal to the value of target numbered cell, spawn loot in that cell each turn and conceal surrounding 5x5 area."

Pickaxe price increased from 14 to 15

Bug Fixes