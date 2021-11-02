 Skip to content

On Key Up: A Game for Keyboards update for 2 November 2021

v0.9.0: The Final Levels!

Whew! It has been a long wait, but the last set of six levels is finally ready to play. This update brings the total level count to 24 and adds some interesting new challenges that include chains, lasers, balloons, and race cars:

These levels have been placed right before the notoriously difficult Make a Picture level. So you only need to have beaten the Toss Rings level to access the new content. Make a Picture is now the last level in the game, though the level order is still subject to change.

However, we have no plans to add any more levels at this point. On Key Up will remain in Early Access for a little longer, though, while we continue to make other improvements and adjustments.

As always, thank you for your support, and thanks for playing!

