Version 1.0.19

Hey everyone!
We've been working hard on all the bugs yall have been submitting so far today. Hopefully the fixes quite a few of them to allow you all to have a better experience in game! Beyond these updates, if you are experiencing something different, please join our Discord and report it in the bug-reports channel with the command pinned in the channel.
Tanner, Olivia, and the rest of the TTR team
Bug Fixes
- Implemented a fix for stress gain happening before stage 3 leading to injuries that can't be treated yet.
- Implemented a fix for events not happening on the first day of the game.
- Dogs should no longer spawn with the same names as dogs needed to progress tutorial in Sunny Paws
- The puppy events were getting a bit out of hand, so we reduced the frequency of puppy events
- Added a catch for a issue in cutscenes that potentialy broke cutscenes and led to potential hard blocks.
- Reduced the slowest speed from 1 tick every 2.5 seconds to 1 tick every 3 seconds.
- Fixed common issue with saves that was caused by specific dog traits.
- Fixed an issue with being unable to close construction during mayor cutscene. The mayor should no longer impede your constructions.
- Added a call to refresh setting values when loading to the menu.
- Companions no longer have a radioactive looking outline animation.
- Fixed an issue with kennel upgrades retaining default text.
- Simple Bathing minigame mode will no longer be extremely, so hopefully you'll be able to have more simple baths.
Changed files in this update