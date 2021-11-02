 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

To The Rescue! update for 2 November 2021

Version 1.0.19

Share · View all patches · Build 7645900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We've been working hard on all the bugs yall have been submitting so far today. Hopefully the fixes quite a few of them to allow you all to have a better experience in game! Beyond these updates, if you are experiencing something different, please join our Discord and report it in the bug-reports channel with the command pinned in the channel.

Tanner, Olivia, and the rest of the TTR team

Bug Fixes
  • Implemented a fix for stress gain happening before stage 3 leading to injuries that can't be treated yet.
  • Implemented a fix for events not happening on the first day of the game.
  • Dogs should no longer spawn with the same names as dogs needed to progress tutorial in Sunny Paws
  • The puppy events were getting a bit out of hand, so we reduced the frequency of puppy events
  • Added a catch for a issue in cutscenes that potentialy broke cutscenes and led to potential hard blocks.
  • Reduced the slowest speed from 1 tick every 2.5 seconds to 1 tick every 3 seconds.
  • Fixed common issue with saves that was caused by specific dog traits.
  • Fixed an issue with being unable to close construction during mayor cutscene. The mayor should no longer impede your constructions.
  • Added a call to refresh setting values when loading to the menu.
  • Companions no longer have a radioactive looking outline animation.
  • Fixed an issue with kennel upgrades retaining default text.
  • Simple Bathing minigame mode will no longer be extremely, so hopefully you'll be able to have more simple baths.

Changed files in this update

To The Rescue! Depot Depot 946721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.