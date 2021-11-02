UPDATE v 1.56

Share · View all patches · Build 7645758 · Last edited 2 November 2021 – 21:39:18 UTC by Wendy

New intro scene and a few gameplay and audio visual enhancements... Updating ENYO Arcade to version 1.56.

Here a list of changes:

Added a new scene when breaking out of the initial tank

Weapons are now no longer all available from every dispenser (This might have been long overdue to have a more "classical" weapon progression, let me know what you think abut this in the comments!)

Added 'Auto Zooming' each room now has it's own zoom setting (Can be deactivated in the options menu if you prefer to use a fixed zoom setting)

Added splatter sounds to enemy death fx

Done a few more rendering tweaks (nothing major)

Sorted package data

As always some other things that I've lost track of...

If you notice anything strange then let me know.

And I have a little HAPPY announcement to make soon!

Thanks for the thumbs up and comments to you all! Nice to see you all!