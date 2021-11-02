 Skip to content

ENYO ARCADE update for 2 November 2021

UPDATE v 1.56

Build 7645758

New intro scene and a few gameplay and audio visual enhancements... Updating ENYO Arcade to version 1.56.

Here a list of changes:

  • Added a new scene when breaking out of the initial tank
  • Weapons are now no longer all available from every dispenser (This might have been long overdue to have a more "classical" weapon progression, let me know what you think abut this in the comments!)
  • Added 'Auto Zooming' each room now has it's own zoom setting (Can be deactivated in the options menu if you prefer to use a fixed zoom setting)
  • Added splatter sounds to enemy death fx
  • Done a few more rendering tweaks (nothing major)
  • Sorted package data
  • As always some other things that I've lost track of...

If you notice anything strange then let me know.

And I have a little HAPPY announcement to make soon!

Thanks for the thumbs up and comments to you all! Nice to see you all!

