UPDATE v 1.56

New intro scene and a few gameplay and audio visual enhancements... Updating ENYO Arcade to version 1.56.
Here a list of changes:
- Added a new scene when breaking out of the initial tank
- Weapons are now no longer all available from every dispenser (This might have been long overdue to have a more "classical" weapon progression, let me know what you think abut this in the comments!)
- Added 'Auto Zooming' each room now has it's own zoom setting (Can be deactivated in the options menu if you prefer to use a fixed zoom setting)
- Added splatter sounds to enemy death fx
- Done a few more rendering tweaks (nothing major)
- Sorted package data
- As always some other things that I've lost track of...
If you notice anything strange then let me know.
And I have a little HAPPY announcement to make soon!
Thanks for the thumbs up and comments to you all! Nice to see you all!
Changed files in this update