Update 8: Small bug fixes, slight tweaks

​Some minor changes, a few patches on things that needed it to say hi to all my new players!

Here's the changes:

-Slightly tweaked the main menu look

-Changed tutorial check behaviour. Previously if you never clicked on the tutorial, it would come up everytime asking you to look at it. Now you can just click no once and it stays gone.

-Now level load logic is not able to update every frame. This was just unnecessary so was changed.

-Maybe fixed a rather nefarious bug that would reload a custom level every frame

-Now Campaign levels always load from the "Campaign" folder instead of "CustomContent".

-You can now zoom the camera with NUMPAD- or NUMPAD+. You can also use NUMPAD* to reset your zoom level, but only in editor mode.

-Fixed some bugginess to do with campaign loading. It would still load, but I've now added a manual delay to fix things.

-Reworded some credits information more in tune with the contributor's wishes.

​

Play on, killers.