- Added Chromatic Aberration to Display settings.
- Fix another loot spawner crash.
- Fix being forced into third person after dying.
- Fixed DLSS causing visual artifacts in the Shooting Range.
- Guns will now spawn correctly in the Shooting Range.
- You can no longer go out of bounds in the Shooting Range.
- Fix some broken decals and reflections in the main menu.
- Zombies will now spawn in Dead Man's Flats.
- Fixed various collision, level design and furniture in Dead Man's Flats.
- Fixed the gap on the highway between DMF and Exshaw.
- Fixed lights causing clothing to glow blue.
- Fix scope reticles being broken.
- Fix the AK's reload.
- The Mossberg no longer gives you invalid ammo (using /giveammo)
- Fix the Lee Enfield's reload.
- Fixed retro-reflections on clothing (delivery driver, security guard and construction worker).
- Fix notification volumes blocking bullets (bullets appearing to hit an invisible wall).
- Added collision to road signs and fixed their retro-reflections.
- Fixed vehicles rolling away when spawned or parked.
Dead Matter update for 2 November 2021
Dead Matter - Hotfix - 0.7.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
