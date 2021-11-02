 Skip to content

Dead Matter update for 2 November 2021

Dead Matter - Hotfix - 0.7.2

  • Added Chromatic Aberration to Display settings.
  • Fix another loot spawner crash.
  • Fix being forced into third person after dying.
  • Fixed DLSS causing visual artifacts in the Shooting Range.
  • Guns will now spawn correctly in the Shooting Range.
  • You can no longer go out of bounds in the Shooting Range.
  • Fix some broken decals and reflections in the main menu.
  • Zombies will now spawn in Dead Man's Flats.
  • Fixed various collision, level design and furniture in Dead Man's Flats.
  • Fixed the gap on the highway between DMF and Exshaw.
  • Fixed lights causing clothing to glow blue.
  • Fix scope reticles being broken.
  • Fix the AK's reload.
  • The Mossberg no longer gives you invalid ammo (using /giveammo)
  • Fix the Lee Enfield's reload.
  • Fixed retro-reflections on clothing (delivery driver, security guard and construction worker).
  • Fix notification volumes blocking bullets (bullets appearing to hit an invisible wall).
  • Added collision to road signs and fixed their retro-reflections.
  • Fixed vehicles rolling away when spawned or parked.

