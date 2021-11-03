Frog Hop Fully Localized!

It's been a long time coming, and the day is finally here! Frog Hop is now available in a variety of languages/locales. The full list is as follows:

English (United States)

English (United Kingdom)

French

Spanish (Latin American)

Spanish (Spain)

German

Italian

Portuguese (Brazil)

Portuguese (Portugal)

Russian

Turkish

Norwegian

Swedish

Dutch

Polish

Finnish

Japanese

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

Korean

Arabic

Frog Hop est maintenant disponible en français ! Bon voyage.

¡Frog Hop ya se encuentra disponible en español! ¡Disfrútalo!

¡Frog Hop ya está disponible en español! ¡Pásalo bien!

Frog Hop ist jetzt auch auf Deutsch verfügbar! Genießen.

Frog Hop è ora disponibile in inglese! Goditelo.

Frog Hop agora está disponível em português! Aproveite.

Frog Hop теперь доступно на русском языке. Наслаждаться!

Frog Hop artık Türkçe! İyi eğlenceler.

Frog Hop findes nu på dansk! Nyd det

Frog Hop er nå tilgjengelig på norsk! Ha det gøy.

Frog Hop finns nu på svenska! Njut

Frog Hop is nu in het Nederlands beschikbaar! Geniet ervan.

Gra Frog Hop już dostępna w języku polskim!

Frog Hop on nyt saatavilla suomeksi! Nauti.

「フロッグホップ」が日本語で提供しています！

Frog Hop现已支持中文！好好享受。

Frog Hop 現在支持中文! 好好享受。

프로그 홉'이 한국어로 제공 됩니다!

Frog Hop متاح الآن باللغة الإنجليزية! يتمتع.

Localizing into over a dozen languages is no small task. If you encounter any issues with the translated text, or if you think the translations could be improved, please feel free to reach out to us.

Email: support@tinywarriorgames.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/rSrffvv28Q

Anything Else?

The internal engine has received a lot of upgrades and optimizations along with this patch. This should result in even better performance (although the game was pretty performant already.)

What's Next?

The localization update should land on mobile and Atari VCS over the next few days. From there, the hope is to be able to release Frog Hop on MacOS and Ubuntu/SteamOS. This would mean that Frog Hop natively supports the Steam Deck, regardless of how well it does or does not work through Proton. We are not able to verify Steam Deck performance at this time, but will be testing it as soon as possible as hardware becomes available.