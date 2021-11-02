Nightmare Balance Patch | v0.4.1.0

Hey everyone!

We hope you've been enjoying the Nightmare Update as much as we have!

We're currently in the process of making ghosts' personalities and abilities more unique, to help with identifiying them in Nightmare difficulty. This will come in a near future balance patch!

For now, here's some fixes and changes for you that should hopefully make everything feel more polished!

To help combat certain ghosts being very difficult to identify, we've added some new questions to the Ouija board so that you can get a rough idea of what your sanity percentage is.

The Ouija Board is now guaranteed on Nightmare difficulty

You can now ask the Ouija board what your sanity is in different ways

Different questions will give different responses

Combining these responses can give you a very good idea of your sanity

Asking about your sanity will only drain your sanity a very small amount

Less useful Ouija Board questions now drain your sanity much less

Some Ouija Board spawn points have been moved to avoid clipping with hiding place blockers

Ghosts changing preferred room is now tied to sanity. Higher sanity, less room changing!

There is a now a shortcut from the entrance area to the campfire area in Maple Lodge Campsite

Heavy rain has received new visuals

More photos have been added

Weather can now come through the grated ceilings in the Prison cell blocks

Ghosts now have a maximum range for changing preferred rooms

Goryo will now always give DOTS evidence on Nightmare difficulty

Obake will now always give Fingerprints evidence on Nightmare difficulty

Fingerprints now have 100% chance to spawn instead of 75%

Fingerprints now last 2 minutes before fading out

Obake's strength has been adjusted to accommodate the fingerprints changes

Fingerprints can now be left on small tents, picnic benches, cooler boxes, wooden posts and log seating in Maple Lodge Campsite

The amount of hiding blockers has been adjusted in all locations and difficulties

Camping lights, fairy lights and the campfire light have been adjusted to stop sanity drain like other lights

Ghosts now have a much lower chance to change preferred rooms on Professional and Nightmare

Lowered the chance for ghosts to wander long distances

Fog colour, Night vision, and Ghost Orbs have been adjusted to help gameplay visibility during foggy weather

Increased interaction rate for ghosts on Nightmare difficulty to match Professional difficulty

Optimised all weather conditions for better performance

Optimised trees and other foliage in Maple Lodge Campsite for better performance

The clock ticking and white noise sounds now loop seamlessly

In VR, you will no longer grab the tent door when attempting to grab a nearby prop

Ghost events will no longer stop if you leave the room or get too far away from the ghost