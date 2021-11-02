Day Two Update

The first of the Early Access updates, catching the bugs which can be quickly fixed from the reports coming in. Specifically targets bugs which don't risk introducing more bugs, so that it doesn't need to employ the beta-branch for testing, to get the game as stable as possible as soon as possible.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed bug where a crash would occur if a save game from another version (such as demo) existed

-Added error handling to badly parsed events

-Dark Empire no longer attacks neutrals (such as She Who Will Feast)

-Bugfix to Harvester's howl charge usage

-Bugfix to Dark Empire being impossible to create

-Heroes with shadow > 50% won't gain personal dislikes towards agents

-Enshadowed heroes no longer try to drive back the shadow

-Location names should now display properly when selecting powers

-Enshadowed rulers no longer target high menace subsettlements

-Alliance formation message displays society name correctly

-Fixed scrollbars on agent creation, agent level up and power usage

Gameplay:

-Nerf ransack posessions by increasing menace and profile gain

-Chosen One no longer is able to be affected by Iastur's personality manipulation

-Buff to dangers in the dark: Power cost 3->2; Danger increase 5->7

-Hysterical Tome power now pans camera to new tome location

-Threat indicator when hero tries to bind Iastur

-Threat indicator when non-chosen one tries to reforge seals on Elder Tomb

-Rulers now try to not give heroes gold gifts lower than 10

Other:

-Fixed some typos