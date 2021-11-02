 Skip to content

Shark Dating Simulator XL update for 2 November 2021

Hotfix: The Halloween Special

Shark Dating Simulator XL update for 2 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Shark fans. The game has had a quick hotfix that addresses the following issues:

  • Fixed non-respawning objects bug when you started a second playthrough.
  • Fixed pick mode not working on graveyard while Angel fish was present.
  • Added loading progress shark, so you're not staring at your hideous reflection in a black screen so much.
  • Added a little more text regarding why objects wouldn't craft together.

If you discover any other bugs or have suggestions, please drop them in on the forum or email me direct at mail@catsmeat.com

At some point this week, I'm aiming to finally release some shark Steam Trading Cards. Stay on the edge of your seats!

Cheers

  • Catfood

