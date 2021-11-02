Major Update is on a private test branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Citizens,

We are about to release the update. This felt like developing the whole game from scratch.

Normally, we were planning to make content updates and balance changes to the game every month during Early Access. But the overhaul of the UI and adding mouse support required us to refactor everything in the game and overwhelmed us.

We realized we were kind of shortsighted as we used a single branch for the development and while working on this update we didn't have a chance to fix regular problems and make regular updates to the game.

The good news is: We are back!

This update is going to change soo many things in the game and I'm sure you will feel like playing a whole new game as well.

I will write a more detailed update post when we release the branch publicly. Until then, if you want to help us with testing of this new version, please send a DM from Discord that you want access to the private test branch.

We had a huge pile of bugs and the last 2 months were spent in finding and clearing them. Yet, it is quite possible that some of them were unnoticed. That's why we need another 2 weeks to fix them and start adding new content on top.

So what's new on this version?

Mouse Support

This was the no1 issue since our release. Many people purchasing the game refunded because of the lack of mouse support. It wasn't easy to add mouse support due to some complications but finally we enabled mouse and we can do many of the tasks in the game using mouse similar to the other games in the genre.

You will still need keyboard to do some actions such as walking or closing a menu or holding down space for actions requiring time but it's possible to use mouse to:

Navigate the UI

Organize inventory

Interact with the scene

Use items

Overhaul of the UI Design

The UI of the game wasn't suitable for mouse support and some other windows and menus weren't quite intuitive. We have changed everything. We hope you'll like it.

Always Run

This is an option in the main menu that makes the shift key works as a toggle between running and walking. Helpful!

Upcoming Features on v0.8

There are some other things we developed but we will release them in a couple weeks after testing the UI a little more. The upcoming content/features in the following weeks will be:

-West Island in the Dreamworld

-New personality traits

-Starting archetypes

-Scheduled City crowd

So if you want to reach the private test build for the UI, please join our discord and ask for the branch key.

Please note the issues and let us know what you liked and what you didn't in the new UI. If you like you can switch back and forth between branches to compare the old / new functionality and features.

This is the beginning of the 2nd major update for Circadian City. We will have at least one more major update before the end of Early Access.

Have fun!