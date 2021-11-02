Update 16: Combat, Weather and More

YouTube

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:



NEW ADVISOR: Your new Research Director is here to help.

GATLING GUN: Take out your enemies with a new weapon.

SAND/SNOWSTORMS: Beware some harsher weather rolling in.

NEW INERT RUINS:** Xethane and Pylon Inert Ruins can be found.

and more!

Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. You can expect the next Titan Tuesday update on December 6th, 2021.

See the full patch notes below!

Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.19.0

Combat, Weather, and More

Changes as of 0.19.0

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

New Advisor in Town!

Braxton Daw has arrived on Titan to assist with research and development

Can be called from the advisor menu

Offers tips for getting started with research on the tech web

New Device: Gatling Gun

Three versions, small, medium and large

Unlocked from the tech tree

Deals more damage than a laser of the same level but less accurate

🪐 Refactored Smokestack and Mine Logic

Removed truck slider from UI panel, employees will automatically use trucks when appropriate to pick up and drop off resources at these buildings

Many behind the scenes improvements and optimizations

Extreme Weather!

Sandstorms will reduce vision range of buildings and ships

Snowstorms will also reduce vision ranges of buildings and ships, while also slowing down employee and citizen movement

Two New Inert Ruins

Xethane ruins emit xethane gas

Pylon ruins allow energy to be relayed through them to power buildings in your city

🪐Employee panel has an improved breakdown of what types of jobs employees are assigned to

What’s on the Menu?

🪐Load from pause menu

Removed hover over effect from device menu, now always displays device shape

Balance Changes

🪐 Balance: Building repair cost reduced by 50%, ship repair cost reduced by 40%

Balance: Rebel aggression reduced overall, providing more time between each attack wave

Fixes as of 0.19.0