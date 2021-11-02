We called it the "Tune Up" patch because we've been listening to the fans and making improvements to the game as needed. We also added some "Quality of Life" things to make your experience more enjoyable.

This isn't a huge patch, but there are some things we're happy to include with this update. One of them is the way we now handle the display window. In previous builds, once you went into "Full Screen" mode, you would lose the game's window focus when clicking on other applications. With this update, we've killed the full screen option and now just have game window sizes.

So you can adjust your window size up to 1920 x 1080 and it will center automatically to your display. Now you can click any other outside application without losing focus, while also enjoying your game in full screen essentially. This is great for folks just watching games and multi-tasking on another screen at the same time. We also removed the game's window border and allowed "dragging" of the window by holding the mouse left button as you normally do for other applications.

📢Pro tip: Page up/down buttons will cycle through window sizes without needing to go to the DISPLAY menu.

There are also several fixes and updates to the game you'll want to read up on which improve the stability and playability of the game. These came from feedback from our fans and us observing streams where we notice people struggling or running into issues while playing the game. We hope you like it!

Again, please continue to report any bugs on our Discord channel if you want to help! Thank you for your support, and for playing Legend Bowl!!

📢 Thank you to everyone for reporting issues and bugs from this last update!

Fixed issue where touchdown wouldn't count when ball was caught near the out of bounds lines.

Fixed issue where defender dives when the snap occurs.

Fixed issue where game would soft crash after a field goal and two minute warning pop up.

Kickers are now excluded from being injured as there's no way to substitute them at the moment.

Pre-snap controls no longer work while ball is being snapped.

Strength attribute weight increased on blocking battles.

Fixed location of player icons on play calling screens.

New gameplay setting "Co-op Defense" that controls whether or not you want the second gamepad to control defensive play calling when playing co-op games.

Removed confetti to increase performance on touchdown celebrations.

Added gamepad control to all connected gamepads across all screens so any user has input control as needed.

New "Coach Mode" label displays on Team Select screen when the setting is turned ON so players know when they are in this mode before starting a match.

Game window border removed.

Game window is now draggable.

Game window full screen mode allows for clicking away from game without game window losing focus.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.0..7