Update #45: Full Release in 3 days, new homing missile turret and improvements!

With the game leaving Steam Early Access this Friday, this update aims to improve and polish the overall experience players, especially newer ones have in this game.

There are new UI elements added to smaller fighters, tracking enemy fighters and AI interceptors that are currently off-screen to make tracking them easier, and new improvements to the tutorial missions will make some objectives less confusing for newer players.

Another turret option was also added, the new "Homing Missile Launcher" turret will automatically fire a homing missile at nearby fighters or AI interceptors every 10 seconds, giving you another way to defend against those threats. Homing missiles in general received an update, now being a lot more reliable, having better and more consistent collision and damage calculations, flying a bit faster, and having a higher turn speed. Fighter pilots will now also get notified how many homing missiles are currently chasing them, instead of just getting alerted that something is inbound.

Players will also notice a new "Bonus Resource Point" upgrade, and a new ship layout save feature in the customization phase, allowing them to save their current turret, hangar and upgrade layout to quickly load it in future matches. The AI now also utilizes B2 droids for ship defense at higher difficulty levels, instead of only using the weaker B1 droids, making capital ship invades much harder against them.

There are also lots of other bugfixes and smaller improvements you can take a look at below, if you have any feedback please let me know! You can also join the games discord to find other players to play with!

Full changelog:

-ADDED: UI icons for smaller fighters and AI interceptors that are currently off-screen while flying smaller fighters

-ADDED: ship layout save/load system, allows players to save the current turret/hangar/upgrade configuration with a name, and load this configuration in future games

-ADDED: new "homing missile launcher" turret, automatically fires a homing missile at a nearby fighter every 10s, the turret has less HP than others

-ADDED: new "bonus resource point" upgrade, cost 50$ and grants every team member 20 resource points at the start of the round

-CHANGED: capital ship UI icons to be better distinguishable from fighter icons

-BUFFED: increased homing missile turn speed by 50% and homing missile forward speed by 50%

-NERFED: homing missile shield penetration reduced from 50% to 0%

-IMPROVED: minor fighter cockpit texture fixes

-IMPROVED: rotating while spectating is now smoother

-IMPROVED: sweepo spawning when purchasing a lot of sweepo robots in the selection phase

-IMPROVED: B2 Attack robot spawning when multiple B2 Attack pods hit a target at once

-IMPROVED: homing missile collision detection

-IMPROVED: the AI will now deploy defensive B2 robots on higher difficulty settings

-IMPROVED: some capital ship interior visual improvements

-IMPROVED: fighter cockpit now shows the number of incoming missiles

-IMPROVED: homing missile flight path, collision, and damage calculations to be much more reliable

-IMPROVED: mission 2 skybox

-IMPROVED: mission 2 now highlights the enemy communication modules, so they are easier to find for newer players

-CHANGED: swapped ion beam and gauss cannon positions on the default turret layout

-CHANGED: homing missiles no longer damage friendly capital ships

-CHANGED: homing missile turrets no longer fire in the tutorials, to make it easier for newer players

-CHANGED: docked frigate turrets no longer fire automatically

-FIXED: pilots drone sound having infinite range

-FIXED: on-screen now displays smaller fighters as "landed" and not "destroyed" if they landed in a hangar or frigate

-FIXED: capital ship engine truster visuals not being shown when AI flies the capital ship

-FIXED: main menu music skipping not working correctly

-FIXED: droids being able to sit down in chairs already used by players, breaking things

-FIXED: "destroy generator" UI persisting after destroying it

-FIXED: Halloween pumpkins only getting destroyed for server host

-FIXED: chat overlapping in-game menu

-FIXED: frigate torpedo rack not being replenished when purchasing a new frigate

-FIXED: some mission 3 progress issues

-FIXED: mission 3 first enemy capital ship not exploding correctly

-FIXED: homing missile impact location calculation being wrong, resulting in capital ship hits always counting as bridge damage

-FIXED: homing missile maximum distance calculation not being enforced if homing missiles fly smaller circles around their target

-FIXED: being able to use homing missiles while cloaked

-FIXED: fighter cockpits always being red

-FIXED: deleted layout button not disappearing instantly

-FIXED: blue hangar 2 smaller fighter spawn issues