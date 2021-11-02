Mik 0.3 Multiplayer-Update and Bugfixes

Hey
The new MIK update just went online.
I have been working on it for more than a week and it brings much with it!
Multiplayer:
There is a new Map which better fits the syle of the game (there will be more maps)
New PlayerCharacter with animation,
Skins are because of the new character temporarliy disabled(bacause i have to make new skins).
Bugfixes:
Buggy jumping fixed.
You now move with platforms on which you are standing.
lightning Bug in level 4.
If you find any bugs join my discord and tell me: https://discord.gg/zkWAzJEz
I am currently looking for moderators for the discord-server, if you are interested please DM me!
Changed files in this update