Mik 0.3 Multiplayer-Update and Bugfixes

Hey

The new MIK update just went online.

I have been working on it for more than a week and it brings much with it!

Multiplayer:

There is a new Map which better fits the syle of the game (there will be more maps)

New PlayerCharacter with animation,

Skins are because of the new character temporarliy disabled(bacause i have to make new skins).

Bugfixes:

Buggy jumping fixed.

You now move with platforms on which you are standing.

lightning Bug in level 4.

If you find any bugs join my discord and tell me: https://discord.gg/zkWAzJEz

I am currently looking for moderators for the discord-server, if you are interested please DM me!