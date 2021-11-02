Small update and important information!

Hello everyone, today we released a small update that allows you to:

-Change the speed of the game (Important: Some users have noticed an error in which the game gave out a very low FPS instead of 60. Therefore, I recommend setting the speed to maximum) For users who have a stable game of 60 FPS, we recommend not to change the speed of the game.

-Also for users who have a too sharp picture added the ability to enable anti-aliasing.

Attention: We will soon start developing FOS on a new engine to avoid many bugs that cause the game to crash all the time.

Thank you for the attention :)