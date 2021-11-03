Version 699: Killhouse Day Returns

An update to revert temporary changes for Halloween event and to push out some other minor changes.
Daytime Returns!
Changes:
- Removed Killhouse Night. These maps are currently being ported over to Killhouse Day and will be returning. Re-added Killhouse Day maps.
- Disabled event map rotation playlist from the previous two weeks where a special map was guaranteed in the first set.
- Training reverted to daytime.
- Changed "click here if you are new" to also point to the multiplayer screen with some alternate text after completing training or a few games are played to direct players on where to go to play the game
- Fixed cooldown bug on Bank security rotating door, only affects training for now but all bank maps should soon be updated to accommodate this change. Will prevent the button from being spammed in order to lock out another player from entering the rotating door.
- Updated argus tower and other skyline art, skyboxes for Killhouse Day, Training and Dome.
Changed files in this update