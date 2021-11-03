 Skip to content

Horror Story: Hallowseed update for 3 November 2021

Horror Story - patch 002

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Today we've released patch 002, bringing you the following improvements based on your feedback:

Change log:
  • Fix of the last achievements that couldn't be unlocked
  • Fix of overlay that couldn't be closed in some cases
  • Addition of the Language switch in the Main menu - Settings

Also, here's a brief reminder that we have also prepared a contest for all owners of the game. The rules are simple: show us the creepiest screenshot you have managed to capture in Horror Story: Hallowseed, share it on twitter and tag https://twitter.com/1C_Company. The contest will run until 10th of November 2021 and then we will choose 5 lucky winners who will get a free key for Through the Woods, The Beast Inside or WRATH: Aeon of Ruin!

Thank you all for your continuous support and for playing the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1151250/Horror_Story_Hallowseed/

Horror Story - Hallowseed Content Depot 1151251
