Update #1 - Bugfixes and minor balance changes

Hi!

First of all, let us say "Thank you!" for all your support during this weekend, which was above expectations, and we're glad to see most of you are having fun while crawling those nasty dungeons.

The ones that may not be as happy with all those wizards running amok are the Carrots, as over 500,000 carrots have been dealt with during this weekend!.

Today we're releasing the first update (actually the second, but the first one was so small we didn't issue a newspost) after the full release of the game. This update fixes a number of minor issues reported during the weekend, and also does a small balance pass thanks to the huge amount of data received from the game telemetry. Fortunately no enemy, perk or weapon was so broken that it required huge changes, but we've done tiny adjustments to most weapons, and buffed a bunch of perks that were unpopular or too situational, so they remained too unpopular.

Improvements:

Revised visibility of HUD icons in Sequence rooms.

Bugfixes:

Fixed hole in the wall of a specific Chained Chest room.

Fixed Final boss being able to show up in the middle of a Ziggurat Trial.

Fixed remaining unlocks not showing up as possible mission rewards after Ascension.

Fixed DLC ownership affecting starter Wand in the Daily Challenge.

Gameplay changes: