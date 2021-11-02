 Skip to content

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 2 November 2021

Update v2.6.0

Update v2.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another free major content update has arrived! Ready up your leaf blowers (and shovels) to discover many new things in the LBR universe.

I hope you enjoy this update with lots of new features, QoL improvements, artwork, lore, etc.! Enough talk, here's the spoilerific changelog:

  • Materials: [spoiler]Discover a variety of materials in different areas. Materials can be used in trades, quests and alchemy.[/spoiler]
  • Alchemy: [spoiler]Throw some materials into a pot and call yourself an alchemist. Unlock recipes to brew useful items.[/spoiler]
  • Quests: [spoiler]Some NPCs in the game may have quests for you. (more quests will be added in the future)[/spoiler]
  • Digging: [spoiler]Dig the ground for useful resources, equipment items, scrolls, artifacts, materials or curses[/spoiler]
  • 3 new areas: [spoiler]The Dark Glade, Kokkaupunki, Cursed Kokkaupunki[/spoiler]
  • 3 new tools: [spoiler]Shovel, High-tech shovel, Nuclear shovel[/spoiler]
  • 3 new equipment items: [spoiler]Mini-Shovel, Trader's Suitcase, Wizard Hat[/spoiler]
  • New artifact: [spoiler]Vortex[/spoiler]
  • New pet: [spoiler]Ducko[/spoiler]
  • New scroll: [spoiler]Material Scroll[/spoiler]
  • New unique leaf: [spoiler]Wood Leaf[/spoiler]
  • New end game boss
  • New achievements
  • New lore
  • [spoiler]Upgradable tools[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Upgradable pets[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Upgradable unique leaves[/spoiler]
  • Trades can be [spoiler]boosted to max level[/spoiler]
  • Crafted leaves: [spoiler]properties can be rerolled[/spoiler]
  • Crafted leaves salvage cheese count scales with level
  • Added Bingo challenge
  • Challenges can have a set seed (fixed RNG behavior)
  • Many new upgrades
  • Background changed for [spoiler]The Hidden Sea[/spoiler]
  • Leaf behavior changed when blow power is set to 0%
  • [spoiler]Kyanite blower enemy damage changed to multiplicative[/spoiler]
  • Start all converters now take into account the auto-start toggle (no more accidental CP->Cheese converting)
  • Some tooltips added
  • Some more QoL and balance changes
  • Potential memory leak fixes
  • Potential game save fixes: this might be an issue related to the number of house items. In case you can't save the game, remove all house items and try again.
  • I'm sure I forgot something. For the full changelog, visit our discord server!

Thank you for awesome support, suggestions and feedback! A big thanks to my mods and the beta testers!

