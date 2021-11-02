Update v2.6.0

Another free major content update has arrived! Ready up your leaf blowers (and shovels) to discover many new things in the LBR universe.
I hope you enjoy this update with lots of new features, QoL improvements, artwork, lore, etc.! Enough talk, here's the spoilerific changelog:
- Materials: [spoiler]Discover a variety of materials in different areas. Materials can be used in trades, quests and alchemy.[/spoiler]
- Alchemy: [spoiler]Throw some materials into a pot and call yourself an alchemist. Unlock recipes to brew useful items.[/spoiler]
- Quests: [spoiler]Some NPCs in the game may have quests for you. (more quests will be added in the future)[/spoiler]
- Digging: [spoiler]Dig the ground for useful resources, equipment items, scrolls, artifacts, materials or curses[/spoiler]
- 3 new areas: [spoiler]The Dark Glade, Kokkaupunki, Cursed Kokkaupunki[/spoiler]
- 3 new tools: [spoiler]Shovel, High-tech shovel, Nuclear shovel[/spoiler]
- 3 new equipment items: [spoiler]Mini-Shovel, Trader's Suitcase, Wizard Hat[/spoiler]
- New artifact: [spoiler]Vortex[/spoiler]
- New pet: [spoiler]Ducko[/spoiler]
- New scroll: [spoiler]Material Scroll[/spoiler]
- New unique leaf: [spoiler]Wood Leaf[/spoiler]
- New end game boss
- New achievements
- New lore
- [spoiler]Upgradable tools[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Upgradable pets[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Upgradable unique leaves[/spoiler]
- Trades can be [spoiler]boosted to max level[/spoiler]
- Crafted leaves: [spoiler]properties can be rerolled[/spoiler]
- Crafted leaves salvage cheese count scales with level
- Added Bingo challenge
- Challenges can have a set seed (fixed RNG behavior)
- Many new upgrades
- Background changed for [spoiler]The Hidden Sea[/spoiler]
- Leaf behavior changed when blow power is set to 0%
- [spoiler]Kyanite blower enemy damage changed to multiplicative[/spoiler]
- Start all converters now take into account the auto-start toggle (no more accidental CP->Cheese converting)
- Some tooltips added
- Some more QoL and balance changes
- Potential memory leak fixes
- Potential game save fixes: this might be an issue related to the number of house items. In case you can't save the game, remove all house items and try again.
- I'm sure I forgot something. For the full changelog, visit our discord server!
Thank you for awesome support, suggestions and feedback! A big thanks to my mods and the beta testers!
