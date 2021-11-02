Update v2.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7644067 · Last edited 2 November 2021 – 15:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Another free major content update has arrived! Ready up your leaf blowers (and shovels) to discover many new things in the LBR universe.

I hope you enjoy this update with lots of new features, QoL improvements, artwork, lore, etc.! Enough talk, here's the spoilerific changelog:

Materials: [spoiler]Discover a variety of materials in different areas. Materials can be used in trades, quests and alchemy.[/spoiler]

Alchemy: [spoiler]Throw some materials into a pot and call yourself an alchemist. Unlock recipes to brew useful items.[/spoiler]

Quests: [spoiler]Some NPCs in the game may have quests for you. (more quests will be added in the future)[/spoiler]

Digging: [spoiler]Dig the ground for useful resources, equipment items, scrolls, artifacts, materials or curses[/spoiler]

3 new areas: [spoiler]The Dark Glade, Kokkaupunki, Cursed Kokkaupunki[/spoiler]

3 new tools: [spoiler]Shovel, High-tech shovel, Nuclear shovel[/spoiler]

3 new equipment items: [spoiler]Mini-Shovel, Trader's Suitcase, Wizard Hat[/spoiler]

New artifact: [spoiler]Vortex[/spoiler]

New pet: [spoiler]Ducko[/spoiler]

New scroll: [spoiler]Material Scroll[/spoiler]

New unique leaf: [spoiler]Wood Leaf[/spoiler]

New end game boss

New achievements

New lore

[spoiler]Upgradable tools[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Upgradable pets[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Upgradable unique leaves[/spoiler]

Trades can be [spoiler]boosted to max level[/spoiler]

Crafted leaves: [spoiler]properties can be rerolled[/spoiler]

Crafted leaves salvage cheese count scales with level

Added Bingo challenge

Challenges can have a set seed (fixed RNG behavior)

Many new upgrades

Background changed for [spoiler]The Hidden Sea[/spoiler]

Leaf behavior changed when blow power is set to 0%

[spoiler]Kyanite blower enemy damage changed to multiplicative[/spoiler]

Start all converters now take into account the auto-start toggle (no more accidental CP->Cheese converting)

Some tooltips added

Some more QoL and balance changes

Potential memory leak fixes

Potential game save fixes: this might be an issue related to the number of house items. In case you can't save the game, remove all house items and try again.

I'm sure I forgot something. For the full changelog, visit our discord server!

Thank you for awesome support, suggestions and feedback! A big thanks to my mods and the beta testers!