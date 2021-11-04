More Loot, More Buffs - Version 0.9.11

The focus of this update, besides bugfixes and responding to feedback, was buffing some things that I or players thought were under-performing. A big one was that I thought there weren't nearly as many chances to get Tier 2 and 3 weapons as I thought there should be, so I increased the chances of weapons in stashes, the chance of getting higher tier weapons, AND the chance of getting Gold Stashes which guarantee you get Tier 2 weapons, minimum.

There are many small tweaks and changes, that should add up. Also keep an eye out for the changes to base buildings, especially how you can make batteries with metal instead of scrap now. This makes converting resources more streamlined, and scrap should be less all-important, but still needed for making base buildings, turrets, or a lot of metal fast.

We are very close to 1.0 launch. If you have any lingering problems or suggestions, now is a really good time to let us know! We scan the Steam discussions for comments, and we particularly pay attention to any discussion on the official Discord. There's a link to this in-game.

Next up, I'm looking into some more tweaks to weapon balance, and keeping an eye out for fixes. I think Tier 2 weapons are kind of underperforming versus Tier 1, still. You may see some slight nerfs to some Tier 1 weapons and slight buffs for Tier 2, to make the gap between them a bit further apart. I also really doubt Tier 3 weapons are worth the cost right now, so it's likely that many will get some more major buffs. The reason why they were so similar all this time was that Premium Parts used to not exist, so there wasn't a reason to keep Tier 1 weapons if you got an early Tier 2.

List of Changes, Version 0.9.11

Loot Buffs

Doubled the Gold Stash Rate for Bosses and Midbosses

Gold Stashes will now award 10-14 premium parts in their last slot, instead of rewarding scrap like Red Stashes do

All bosses after the 6th boss kill will now give Gold Stashes, guaranteed, instead of Red

Stashes no longer drop throwing weapons

Red Stashes no longer drop Ammo, leaving room for more weapons and materials

Cut the chance of Gold Stashes dropping materials to half previous, 10 -> 5

Buffed Tier 3 loot chances from Day 12 onward, they're 50% more likely from previous numbers!

Increased Red Stash Rate for Waves, 20 -> 50

Increased Gold Stash Rate for Waves, 1 -> 5

Lowered None Rate for Waves, 200 -> 50

Lowered Loot Note Red Stash rate, 100 -> 80

Increased Loot Note Gold Stash rate, 3 -> 20

Bulldozer stash now gives 1 gold stash and 2 red stashes, instead of just red stashes

Secret base stash now gives 2 gold stashes and 1 red stash, instead of just one gold stash

Deconstructing ice gun will now give premium parts

Weapon Balance

Ballistic Bow damage nearly doubled, 30 -> 50 damage, bringing it to be close to the same damage as the crossbow if you fully charge the shot

Fix for chainsaw durability. Chainsaws no longer have durability, and will now do a lot more damage than previously

The initial damage of a molotov now applies over a small AOE, instead of single target

Autogun and Tactical Rifle now continuously fire (in bursts) if the shoot button is held down, no more having to rapidly press it

Difficulty and Other Major Tweaks

Base buildings that produce light will now remove black mucus from the nearby landscape, keeping it out of your base

The Chopper now lets you fast travel when flying! This takes no gas

When starting up the helicopter, secret base door, or bulldozer, you no longer have to put in their items one at a time. This step was removed entirely

Bulldozer stash waves enemy amount reduced

Bulldozer stash now comes before Secret Base requirements

For the Bulldozer and Gate Stash events, there will be 3 enemy waves on Normal difficulty, 8 on Hard, 12 on Nightmare

Followers have a longer cooldown between shooting, to approximate reloading

Followers now are invulnerable for a couple seconds after taking damage, so their timer shouldn't drain nearly as fast if they're focus fired. They should at least last 40 seconds now, even if they're being completely wailed on

Followers will have more distance before leashing

Doubled door health

Increased Metal Door health by about 33%

Doubled Fortified Door health

Bosses can no longer get stunned under 5% total life

Enemies from missions with spawn waves will spawn enemies closer to the player position, and they won't lose their target if they don't see you for a bit

Most enemies will no longer attack midbosses

Reduction of enemy number/power in Prologue missions, capped at day 3

Wave enemies will teleport near player better if they get too far away

Less Menace quests in the radio quest list

Cleanup (Pest Control) missions update: You will get one of these missions for every even survivor mission you get (2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th) as long as you cleared the previous cleanup mission

Cleanup missions no longer need to be cleared to get the next mission in a radio list, you get a new mission right away when you get one

Nightmare mode is now unlocked after winning Hard mode, not at the same time as unlocking Hard mode

Clearer achievement-style display notice for unlocking Hard mode and Nightmare mode

Difficulty Selection display should always be seen on character select screen, as long as you've unlocked Hard mode for the first time

Difficulty is now also displayed on the pause screen

Quantum Mailbox outside the Post Office is now indestructible

Radio Silence now uses a different ending

Baby Boomer boss arena size increased

Base Building Changes

The Electronics Station will now take 1 metal to make 1 battery, instead of 1 scrap to make 3 batteries. This is to make metal the main resource now, with scrap being there for base building and to use in the smelter to make more metal quickly. This makes it much easier to convert any resource into something else (except to scrap), while also making scrap less all-important

Increased storage limits for base buildings that produce items/resources, such as the ammo press

Luck Shrine buff and revamp

Luck Shrine loot chances updated

Basic Luck Shrine: 25% chance of ammo, 20% chance of food, 10% chance of cooked meal, 10% chance of healing item, 30% chance of resources, 4% chance of weapon, 1% Rare chance

Upgraded Luck Shrine: 10% chance of Premium Part, 25% chance of Meal, 25% chance of healing item, 25% chance of resources, 8% chance of weapon, 7% Rare chance

As above, upgraded shrines will no longer drop ammo, they will drop a single premium part instead

For the healing item, basic shrines will now always drop a medkit instead of bandages. Upgraded shrines will have a 50% chance of medkit, then equal chance of IV bag or bandage (next update this will be a syringe instead)

During the rare chance, if you get the Whiskey reward instead of a laser weapon, it will give 10 whiskeys instead of the former 5

Both basic and upgraded shrines will only drop Tier 2 weapons or higher, if you get that chance for a weapon

Luck Shrine should now properly award Whiskey

Advanced Luck Shrine healing rewards now include syringes, replacing bandages

Removed the chance of getting Scrap as a resource, from both luck shrines

Bugfixes and Misc Changes