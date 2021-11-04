More Loot, More Buffs - Version 0.9.11

The focus of this update, besides bugfixes and responding to feedback, was buffing some things that I or players thought were under-performing. A big one was that I thought there weren't nearly as many chances to get Tier 2 and 3 weapons as I thought there should be, so I increased the chances of weapons in stashes, the chance of getting higher tier weapons, AND the chance of getting Gold Stashes which guarantee you get Tier 2 weapons, minimum.
There are many small tweaks and changes, that should add up. Also keep an eye out for the changes to base buildings, especially how you can make batteries with metal instead of scrap now. This makes converting resources more streamlined, and scrap should be less all-important, but still needed for making base buildings, turrets, or a lot of metal fast.
We are very close to 1.0 launch. If you have any lingering problems or suggestions, now is a really good time to let us know! We scan the Steam discussions for comments, and we particularly pay attention to any discussion on the official Discord. There's a link to this in-game.
Next up, I'm looking into some more tweaks to weapon balance, and keeping an eye out for fixes. I think Tier 2 weapons are kind of underperforming versus Tier 1, still. You may see some slight nerfs to some Tier 1 weapons and slight buffs for Tier 2, to make the gap between them a bit further apart. I also really doubt Tier 3 weapons are worth the cost right now, so it's likely that many will get some more major buffs. The reason why they were so similar all this time was that Premium Parts used to not exist, so there wasn't a reason to keep Tier 1 weapons if you got an early Tier 2.
List of Changes, Version 0.9.11
Loot Buffs
-
Doubled the Gold Stash Rate for Bosses and Midbosses
-
Gold Stashes will now award 10-14 premium parts in their last slot, instead of rewarding scrap like Red Stashes do
-
All bosses after the 6th boss kill will now give Gold Stashes, guaranteed, instead of Red
-
Stashes no longer drop throwing weapons
-
Red Stashes no longer drop Ammo, leaving room for more weapons and materials
-
Cut the chance of Gold Stashes dropping materials to half previous, 10 -> 5
-
Buffed Tier 3 loot chances from Day 12 onward, they're 50% more likely from previous numbers!
-
Increased Red Stash Rate for Waves, 20 -> 50
-
Increased Gold Stash Rate for Waves, 1 -> 5
-
Lowered None Rate for Waves, 200 -> 50
-
Lowered Loot Note Red Stash rate, 100 -> 80
-
Increased Loot Note Gold Stash rate, 3 -> 20
-
Bulldozer stash now gives 1 gold stash and 2 red stashes, instead of just red stashes
-
Secret base stash now gives 2 gold stashes and 1 red stash, instead of just one gold stash
-
Deconstructing ice gun will now give premium parts
Weapon Balance
- Ballistic Bow damage nearly doubled, 30 -> 50 damage, bringing it to be close to the same damage as the crossbow if you fully charge the shot
- Fix for chainsaw durability. Chainsaws no longer have durability, and will now do a lot more damage than previously
- The initial damage of a molotov now applies over a small AOE, instead of single target
- Autogun and Tactical Rifle now continuously fire (in bursts) if the shoot button is held down, no more having to rapidly press it
Difficulty and Other Major Tweaks
-
Base buildings that produce light will now remove black mucus from the nearby landscape, keeping it out of your base
-
The Chopper now lets you fast travel when flying! This takes no gas
-
When starting up the helicopter, secret base door, or bulldozer, you no longer have to put in their items one at a time. This step was removed entirely
-
Bulldozer stash waves enemy amount reduced
-
Bulldozer stash now comes before Secret Base requirements
-
For the Bulldozer and Gate Stash events, there will be 3 enemy waves on Normal difficulty, 8 on Hard, 12 on Nightmare
-
Followers have a longer cooldown between shooting, to approximate reloading
-
Followers now are invulnerable for a couple seconds after taking damage, so their timer shouldn't drain nearly as fast if they're focus fired. They should at least last 40 seconds now, even if they're being completely wailed on
-
Followers will have more distance before leashing
-
Doubled door health
-
Increased Metal Door health by about 33%
-
Doubled Fortified Door health
-
Bosses can no longer get stunned under 5% total life
-
Enemies from missions with spawn waves will spawn enemies closer to the player position, and they won't lose their target if they don't see you for a bit
-
Most enemies will no longer attack midbosses
-
Reduction of enemy number/power in Prologue missions, capped at day 3
-
Wave enemies will teleport near player better if they get too far away
-
Less Menace quests in the radio quest list
-
Cleanup (Pest Control) missions update: You will get one of these missions for every even survivor mission you get (2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th) as long as you cleared the previous cleanup mission
-
Cleanup missions no longer need to be cleared to get the next mission in a radio list, you get a new mission right away when you get one
-
Nightmare mode is now unlocked after winning Hard mode, not at the same time as unlocking Hard mode
-
Clearer achievement-style display notice for unlocking Hard mode and Nightmare mode
-
Difficulty Selection display should always be seen on character select screen, as long as you've unlocked Hard mode for the first time
-
Difficulty is now also displayed on the pause screen
-
Quantum Mailbox outside the Post Office is now indestructible
-
Radio Silence now uses a different ending
-
Baby Boomer boss arena size increased
Base Building Changes
-
The Electronics Station will now take 1 metal to make 1 battery, instead of 1 scrap to make 3 batteries. This is to make metal the main resource now, with scrap being there for base building and to use in the smelter to make more metal quickly. This makes it much easier to convert any resource into something else (except to scrap), while also making scrap less all-important
-
Increased storage limits for base buildings that produce items/resources, such as the ammo press
Luck Shrine buff and revamp
-
Luck Shrine loot chances updated
-
Basic Luck Shrine: 25% chance of ammo, 20% chance of food, 10% chance of cooked meal, 10% chance of healing item, 30% chance of resources, 4% chance of weapon, 1% Rare chance
-
Upgraded Luck Shrine: 10% chance of Premium Part, 25% chance of Meal, 25% chance of healing item, 25% chance of resources, 8% chance of weapon, 7% Rare chance
-
As above, upgraded shrines will no longer drop ammo, they will drop a single premium part instead
-
For the healing item, basic shrines will now always drop a medkit instead of bandages. Upgraded shrines will have a 50% chance of medkit, then equal chance of IV bag or bandage (next update this will be a syringe instead)
-
During the rare chance, if you get the Whiskey reward instead of a laser weapon, it will give 10 whiskeys instead of the former 5
-
Both basic and upgraded shrines will only drop Tier 2 weapons or higher, if you get that chance for a weapon
-
Luck Shrine should now properly award Whiskey
-
Advanced Luck Shrine healing rewards now include syringes, replacing bandages
-
Removed the chance of getting Scrap as a resource, from both luck shrines
Bugfixes and Misc Changes
-
Big bug fix related to the Ronin invulnerability item
-
Further checks in end waves, if a missing monster never spawns, it will now spawn an extra enemy until this is corrected
-
Removed a way to start the helicopter repair mission without the objects required to start up the helicopter. This would get you stuck on that mission
-
Fixed a major, though rare, bug that would prevent a save loading due to the map breaking from an improperly sized building
-
Further checks for making sure things are placed underwater
-
Reset for instances where the helicopter mission started too early
-
Fixed Cannonballer midboss, he was really flailing around
-
Fix for a repeated boss bug
-
Follower AI should attack nearby enemies better
-
Removed throwing weapons also having you fire a bow at the same time
-
Fixed Preacher Man midboss
-
Fix for menu inventory tip panel size for dropping items
-
Fix for picking up a material stack over 10 units, before some loot would often be lost doing this
-
Fix for missions getting repeated sometimes
-
Fix for Tesla Tower attacking enemies while paused
-
Good ending now for simply saving 6 followers
-
Tweaks to general AI
-
Tweaks for broken doors
-
Tweaks for AI versus doors
-
Update to black mucus, with removal distance updated
-
Perk fix for corruption immunity, where it should now correctly visually show your life at full vs corruption
-
Removed busy message for radio
-
Check for removing a bug where a weapons flash sprite would be stuck on enemy weapons, mostly rifles
-
Properly remove cars that stop functioning as containers/fast travel
-
Fix for the 144fps option resetting when you left the game
-
Premium Parts limit fix in containers
-
Ending achievements fix
-
Full Clear numbers added to victory count numbers
-
Text changes related to Walkie Talkies/Shadow Rituals
-
Tweaks for Hard Mode and Nightmare Mode starting text
-
Description for base lanterns and floodlights to say that they keep corruption away
-
Performance improvements, especially for base lights and turrets
-
Optimizations and general code cleaning
Changed files in this update