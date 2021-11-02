Early Access Release #9 (Version: 0.9.7976.20286)

Most of the effort in this version has been spent on improving the AI in the Pacific, mostly for Japan. The AI was also supposed to prevent conflict between UK and Japan before Pearl Harbor, which wasn't being enforced properly. Also, there was nothing preventing a human playing as UK or Japan from attacking the other before Pearl Harbor, and the AI would not fully react. The game has been updated so that if either the UK or Japan attacks the other, the AI restrictions on attacking will be immediately lifted.

There is still a lot of work planned on AI and economy tuning, so you can expect more changes to come in these areas in future versions. I welcome any feedback on AI deficiencies or things that seem off in the economy.

New Functionality:

New Battle Summary Report - view any previous week's battle outcomes from the game.

When searching for a region, the searched region will flash briefly on the map to make it easier to identify

Units Report--when clicking on a unit in the report, the region containing the unit will flash briefly, to make it easier to identify

Resource Report--when clicking on a region in the report, the region will flash briefly on the map, to make it easier to identify

Added short cut keys for all of the reports

Bug Fixes:

Japan/UK were fighting before Pearl Harbor.

Experience was not always rewarded following a battle.

Japanese/UK convoys were being intercepted before Pearl Harbor in the Pacific.

Fixed bug where neutral territory could be targeted for AI strategic bombing.

Fixed bug where readiness was not recovering properly for AI Militia and Cavalry units.

Tuning: