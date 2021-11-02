Early Access Release #9 (Version: 0.9.7976.20286)

Most of the effort in this version has been spent on improving the AI in the Pacific, mostly for Japan. The AI was also supposed to prevent conflict between UK and Japan before Pearl Harbor, which wasn't being enforced properly. Also, there was nothing preventing a human playing as UK or Japan from attacking the other before Pearl Harbor, and the AI would not fully react. The game has been updated so that if either the UK or Japan attacks the other, the AI restrictions on attacking will be immediately lifted.
There is still a lot of work planned on AI and economy tuning, so you can expect more changes to come in these areas in future versions. I welcome any feedback on AI deficiencies or things that seem off in the economy.
New Functionality:
- New Battle Summary Report - view any previous week's battle outcomes from the game.
- When searching for a region, the searched region will flash briefly on the map to make it easier to identify
- Units Report--when clicking on a unit in the report, the region containing the unit will flash briefly, to make it easier to identify
- Resource Report--when clicking on a region in the report, the region will flash briefly on the map, to make it easier to identify
- Added short cut keys for all of the reports
Bug Fixes:
- Japan/UK were fighting before Pearl Harbor.
- Experience was not always rewarded following a battle.
- Japanese/UK convoys were being intercepted before Pearl Harbor in the Pacific.
- Fixed bug where neutral territory could be targeted for AI strategic bombing.
- Fixed bug where readiness was not recovering properly for AI Militia and Cavalry units.
Tuning:
- USA AI Added logic to also target Japanese targets in Asia. Previously, the USA would ignore Asia and concentrate solely on Oceana in the Pacific. Much more work for USA to follow.
- Japan AI Improved invasion planning logic. Much of the Japanese strategy involved capturing remote islands via invasions. The AI was getting stalled at numerous points. The new AI should be much improved at handling this.
- Reduced Sea interception probability.
Improved initial USSR force deployment so that the AI can better defend against Germany. The USSR was leaving too many forces in the east against small Japanese forces.
- AI was treating armored units as stronger than warranted when planning. This caused the AI to misallocate forces, and this decreased AI effectiveness
Increased USA focus on Europe and the Mediterranean for the earlier phases of the war.
- Shifted UK AI focus slightly more to Europe and the Mediterranean earlier in the war.
