New Monsters, Big Content Update and a DLC

This update contains a ton of changes, as you can see below, including two new monsters and a lot of new monster intelligence. Also lots of bugfixes (and probably a whole lot of exciting new bugs).
It also contains a DLC which you can find on the store page. The DLC is only cosmetic, does not change the gameplay, and its main purpose is to create some income for me that I can invest into more stuff to add to the game, especially better villager models and icons.
- New Monster: Giant Rats
- New Monster: Troll
- Big update: Completely reworked all building placement and colliders, making it possible to place them closer together, correctly represent the non-rectangle shapes of some (like the animal pens) and enabling much improved monster and peasant pathfinding.
- Big update: Added pathfinding and AI behaviour to monsters. Right now, kobolds, rats and harpies use complex behaviours, other monsters will be updated to the new system over time. KNOWN ISSUE at this time: These critters don't speed up or slow down according to your chosen game speed.
- Can zoom a bit closer than before now, for more beautiful close-up views and screenshots
- Improved chicken and goat animation and behaviour (i.e. they walk around now, looking for food)
- Fixed a potential bug that could cause the game to not end on day 20 under some circumstances
- Peasants are now guaranteed to look for new homes at least twice a day
- Game should no longer exit pause unless you manually do it.
- Monster action cam now triggers the first time you see a type of monster PER GAME.
- Improved wall snapping function
- Can now cancel the action cam by pressing the ESCape key
- Fixed a bug that caused monsters to appear and immediately disappear again on the Karenfang map
- Game now actually ends on day 20, not day 19.
- Slightly improved smith graphics
Changed files in this update