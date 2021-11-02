New Monsters, Big Content Update and a DLC

This update contains a ton of changes, as you can see below, including two new monsters and a lot of new monster intelligence. Also lots of bugfixes (and probably a whole lot of exciting new bugs).

It also contains a DLC which you can find on the store page. The DLC is only cosmetic, does not change the gameplay, and its main purpose is to create some income for me that I can invest into more stuff to add to the game, especially better villager models and icons.