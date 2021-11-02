Content Update #1 v0.8.1 - Room Pricing, Gambling, and More!

Hello fellow managers! Welcome to the first content update after our grand opening! We have received a lot of player feedback and have been hard at work with fixing issues and adding new features and furniture.

Room Pricing

One of the biggest features you’ve been requesting is control over room costs for guests. We were already thinking this might be needed and, along with everyone’s early feedback, we decided this should be the first major update to the game after the Early Access Release. Now, you will be able to set the daily rate/cost of a room. Additionally, you will be able to set the default prices for bedrooms in relation to your hotel’s star rating (this makes things more streamlined).

Be careful when changing the prices of your rooms! You might end up scaring away guests which could mean less money for your business.

Gambling Changes

Along with room pricing, we wanted to give more financial control by adding the option to set the win rates/ratios/amounts on slot machines and poker tables. You now have the power to:

Set the hotel win ratio

Set the ratio at which the guest will get a jackpot

Assign the jackpot amount/value

What the minimum bet is

Guests will be extra happy when they win, have increased needs for other activities, and guests with the “gambling” trait will want to play more.

Vending Machines & Mini-bars

Another feature we’ve added is the ability to choose what items are stocked in vending machines and mini bars. You will even have the power to set the cost for items! This update lends itself to having a more balanced and interesting economy for players. It is also a step towards having guest preferences on food, so be sure to pay attention to what your guests are finding satisfactory.

Guest Traits & Portraits

Guests now have the chance to spawn a range of different traits or tags which will help determine their behavior and decision making when visiting your hotel. Some of these traits include: gambler, alcoholic, slob, and clean freak.

Traits like “gambler” or “alcoholic” will affect how a guest decides between purchasing another drink or continuing to gamble. Traits like “slob” or “clean freak” will help determine how a guest evaluates or reviews the quality and cleanliness of their room. We plan on adding more traits in the future that will add depth to the game, even traits that reference what type of food guests prefer or their decorative style preferences. Along with these new traits, we now generate and save a portrait for your guests. We hope that this little detail will help make your guests more personable.

New Furniture & Wall Textures

To help everyone create more diverse and interesting hotels, we’ve added 20+ wall textures to the game! We aim to keep adding fresh textures and designs to give you maximum creative freedom. We’ve also added:

A new shabby (level 1) vending machine

A new exceptional (level 5) bed and toilet

We recognized that there was a lack of level 5 furniture when players unlocked it, so here is a taste of what is to come!

Community Feature Vote Winner!

The other week, we conducted our first community feature vote to determine which feature (out of a choice of 3) will be included in our next content update (v0.8.2).

The winner, by a large margin, was duplicating rooms!

This will enable you to copy whole rooms - including windows, doors, and furniture - and place them accordingly. This feature will allow for bigger hotels built in a shorter time frame while also offering easier gameplay for those who’d like it. We will be conducting community votes regularly, so be sure to join our Discord so you can vote! Don’t miss out!

Building Competition on Discord

We have been so impressed by the screenshots and videos of your hotel empires, so much so that we are hosting another building competition! Head to our Discord for information on how to participate and win!

Changelog:

Over the last month we have received over 2500 in-game reports/feature requests (approx. one report every 15 min) and many more reports through discord and steam discussions/reviews. We have read every single one and addressed around 95% (excluding feature requests). We really value everyone's help and assistance in identifying and reporting these issues and cannot thank you enough!

Changes:

Added the ability to set individual room prices

Added the ability to globally set room prices for different quality levels

Added the ability to adjust the win ratio/jackpot etc. on gambling/casino objects

Added the ability to manage certain objects like mini-bars and vending machines

Guests & Staff now have portraits of themselves on their menus

Added an alert for when objects need maintenance

Game settings now change UI scaling when changing resolution

Added colouring objectives to the tutorial

The selected facility on a room detail menu now highlights

Objects with higher quality now take longer to get damaged

Cleaning and maintenance is now skill based (their effectiveness is determined by their skill)

Guests can now either drink or eat from a vending machine (it was previously just eating)

Added four and 5 star objectives

Added five star bed & toilet + a new one star vending machine

Added Chinese & German translations (work in progress / sourced from the community. So please excuse and report any mistakes)

Reduced savegame sizes

You can now rotate objects on top of other objects (like lamps on side tables)

Added new wall textures

General performance improvements

Fixes: